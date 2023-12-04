Photos: First Look at EXPORT QUALITY at HERE Arts Center

Drawn from true stories of mail-order brides from the Philippines, Export Quality will begin its limited run at HERE Arts Center ( 145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013) from December 3 through December 17, 2023, opening night will be celebrated on December 7. This production is written by Erica Miguel, Carolyn Antonio, Dorotea Mendoza and d irected By Sonoko Kawhara.

Check out all new photos below!

When survival means self-sacrifice, the only option for some women is to become a mail-order bride and marry a stranger from a foreign land. Inspired by true stories, Export Quality traces the harrowing journeys of four mail-order brides from the Philippines, as they experience hope and despair, love and loss, death and renewal. The play explores the complex phenomenon of the international mail-order bride industry. Does the business benefit or harm women? How does gender inequality and stereotypes feed the business? For a country like the Philippines, how does colonialism play a role? What are the power dynamics at play? Export Quality also bears witness to women’s courage, their resilience in the face of violence, and the healing power of being in community and of storytelling.

The cast for Export Quality includes Myka Cue (Regional: Sweeney Todd), Cat Grey (Off-Broadway “The Little Dancer ''), Jill Jose (Film: Birder), and Arianne Recto (Public’s Hercules, As You Like It). The creative team includes set design by Joey Mendoza, costume design by Siena Zoë Allen, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Nina Field, and projection design by Stefania Bulbarella. Produced by John Breen.

Export Quality will play Tuesday – Saturday at 8:30 pm; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm. The show has a running time of 85 with no intermission. WARNING: Contains references to sexual violence. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Here.org.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE, a curated rental program that provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.

With support from the Asian Women Giving Circle , NYFA- NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, MAP Fund , and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council , and from Community Partners: Womankind , Sari-Sari Women of Color Arts Coup .

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland