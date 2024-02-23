Photos: First Look at DEADLY STAGES at Theatre Row

Deadly Stages is now in previews, opening February 25 through March 16th at Theater Row.

This gender-bending homage to the backstage murder mystery movies of the '40s and '50s is written by Marc Castle and Mark Finley. Finley directs a cast of six including Marc Castle*(1st Nat.: Camelot), Tom Galantich* (Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy, War Paint), Rob Hancock* (London: Daddy Long Legs; National Tour: Mamma Mia!; TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), David Leeper (Internat’l: At The Flash), Dani Marcus* (1st Nat.: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Ellen Reilly* (Off-Bway: Penny Penniworth), with understudies Jonas Cohen* and Sarah Ellis*.

Check out all new photos below!

Deadly Stages tells the tale of Broadway legend Veronica Traymore as she takes a desperate stab at securing her next smash hit. She thinks she found it in Anthony Arlo's new show, until murder makes its entrance! Will her new show arrive to the Great White Way for her coveted Opening Night, or will it be curtains for her? Paying homage to the classic (and not so classic) backstage films of the 40's and 50's when Hollywood was looking to Broadway for inspiration, the timeless whodunit genre is reimagined and turned on its side in a fast paced, fun and funny tribute to this golden age in entertainment. Each playing multiple roles, who in our cast of six will kick the bucket, and who will carry on? Join us to find out, as all will be answered for those who survive Deadly Stages!

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Deadly Stages is produced by E.A.T. (Paul Adams, Artistic Director) in association with No Anita No Productions (Tom Keegan, Executive Producer); Set and Costume Designer: Court Watson; Lighting Designer: Zach Pizza; Original Music and Sound Designer: Morry Campbell; Video Design and Direction: David Leeper; Production Stage Manager: Ruth E. Kramer*; Casting Director: Karie Koppel, Koppel Casting; General Manager: Rebecca Nichols; Design & Photography: Stephen Webster; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association.

Photo Credit: Stephen Webster