Photos: First Look at Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER at the Players Theatre

Murder - Betrayal - Secrets - Classic Agatha Christie! Enid rejects her fiancé and marries an exciting stranger. They move to a remote country cottage - all terribly romantic until dark secrets begin to reveal themselves and we realize no one is really who they say they are.

Directed by Joseph Fusco

With original music composed and performed by Michael Sgouros

Starring: Andrea Woodbridge (Enid) Eric Fletcher (Gerald) Dustin Schlairet (Dick) Lexie Showalter (Doris) Sue-Ellen Mandell (Mrs. Birch) and Brenda Bell (Mrs. Huggins)

Lighting by Jessica Choi

Costumes by Courtney Hansen

Agatha Christie's The Stranger runs at the Players Theatre - 115 MacDougal Street from April 18 - 23, Tuesday through Sat at 7pm, with additional shows Wednesday and Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are available at BeBoldny.com.