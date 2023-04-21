Photos: First Look at Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER at the Players Theatre
Agatha Christie's The Stranger runs at the Players Theatre – 115 MacDougal Street from April 18 – 23.
Murder - Betrayal - Secrets - Classic Agatha Christie! Enid rejects her fiancé and marries an exciting stranger. They move to a remote country cottage - all terribly romantic until dark secrets begin to reveal themselves and we realize no one is really who they say they are.
Directed by Joseph Fusco
With original music composed and performed by Michael Sgouros
Starring: Andrea Woodbridge (Enid) Eric Fletcher (Gerald) Dustin Schlairet (Dick) Lexie Showalter (Doris) Sue-Ellen Mandell (Mrs. Birch) and Brenda Bell (Mrs. Huggins)
Lighting by Jessica Choi
Costumes by Courtney Hansen
Agatha Christie's The Stranger runs at the Players Theatre - 115 MacDougal Street from April 18 - 23, Tuesday through Sat at 7pm, with additional shows Wednesday and Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are available at BeBoldny.com.
Photo credit: Courtney Hansen
Andrea Woodbridge, Eric Fletcher
Andrea Woodbridge
Andrea Woodbridge, Dustin Schlairet
Andrea Woodbridge, Sue-Ellen Mandell
Andrea Woodbridge, Dustin Schlairet
Andrea WoodBridge, Brenda Bell
Andrea Woodbridge, Eric Fletcher
Andrea Woodbridge, Lexie Showalter
Lexie Showalter
Andrea Woodbridge, Lexie Showalter