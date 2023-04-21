Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER at the Players Theatre

Agatha Christie's The Stranger runs at the Players Theatre – 115 MacDougal Street from April 18 – 23.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Murder - Betrayal - Secrets - Classic Agatha Christie! Enid rejects her fiancé and marries an exciting stranger. They move to a remote country cottage - all terribly romantic until dark secrets begin to reveal themselves and we realize no one is really who they say they are.

Directed by Joseph Fusco

With original music composed and performed by Michael Sgouros

Starring: Andrea Woodbridge (Enid) Eric Fletcher (Gerald) Dustin Schlairet (Dick) Lexie Showalter (Doris) Sue-Ellen Mandell (Mrs. Birch) and Brenda Bell (Mrs. Huggins)

Lighting by Jessica Choi
Costumes by Courtney Hansen

Photo credit: Courtney Hansen

Andrea Woodbridge, Eric Fletcher

Andrea Woodbridge

Andrea Woodbridge, Dustin Schlairet

Andrea Woodbridge, Sue-Ellen Mandell

Andrea Woodbridge, Dustin Schlairet

Andrea WoodBridge, Brenda Bell

Andrea Woodbridge, Eric Fletcher

Andrea Woodbridge, Lexie Showalter

Lexie Showalter

Andrea Woodbridge, Lexie Showalter




