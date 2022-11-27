Photos: First Look at ALOHA BORICUA at The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

Aloha Boricua is Pregones/PRTT's song-driven recounting of the migration of poor sugar cane workers and families from Puerto Rico to the Hawaiian archipelago, at the turn of the 20th century. The original musical, created and directed by Jorge B. Merced, runs December 1-18 off-Broadway at The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. Performances are in English and Spanish with supertitles.

Check out a first look at production photos below!

Aloha Boricua is based on the short story "Vivir del cuento" and the poetry of Manuel Ramos Otero. Book and lyrics by Jorge B. Merced. Music by Desmar Guevara and Jorge B. Merced. Additional music and lyrics by Anthony Carrilloand Rosalba Rolón. Directed by Jorge B. Merced. Costumes by Oriana Sofia. Digital Projection Design by Eamonn Farrell. Lights by Emmanuel Delgado. Sound design by Milton Ruiz. Ensemble (in progress): Anna Cristina Malavé, Kimberly Gómez, Tristan A. Hernández, Yasmin Sophia, Joel Acosta, Camilo Molina-Gaetán, Anthony Carrillo, Desmar Guevara.

Jorge B. Merced is an acclaimed actor, director, dramaturg, songwriter, and arts educator. As Associate Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT he plays a key role in the development of the company's acting and music ensemble, creative methodology, and original repertory, and also leads its lifelong arts learning programs. He studied piano and composition at Escuela Libre de Música in Puerto Rico, theatre at City College-CUNY and EITALC/International Theater School in Cuba, dance/choreography at Alvin Ailey School, and forum theater technique with Augusto Boal. Distinctions include the Dewar's Young Artist Award, Bronx Council on the Arts BRIO Award, and multiple recognitions for his groundbreaking LGBTQ-themed Asunción Playwrights Project and juried play competition. Jorge serves on the Nominating Committee of The Lucille Lortel Awards for excellence in Off-Broadway theater.

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (aka Pregones/PRTT) is a multigenerational performing ensemble and multidiscipline arts presenter operating with venues in the South Bronx and Manhattan's theater district. Its mission is to champion a Puerto Rican/Latinx cultural legacy of universal value through creation and performance of original plays and musicals, exchange and partnership with other artists of merit, and engagement of diverse audiences. Pregones Theater was founded in 1979 when a group of artists led by Rosalba Rolón set out to create and tour new works in the style of Caribbean and Latin American colectivos or performing ensembles. Spurred by stage and film icon Miriam Colón, Puerto Rican Traveling Theater was founded in 1967 as one of the first bilingual theater companies in all the U.S. Following merger in 2014, Pregones/PRTT plays a decisive role in empowering diverse artists and audiences to claim their place at the front of the American theater.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at www.PregonesPRTT.org or by phone at 718-585-1202