Photos: First Look At WITCHES!? IN SALEM?! At HERE

Matt Cox, writer of the long-running Off-Broadway hit wizard comedy "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," is back with another play also involving witchcraft. See photos from the production below.

Welcome to Salem Village, 1692. A bad year to visit. Here, wealthy landowners want your land, local magistrates want your confession, unpopular reverends want your respect but more importantly your firewood, and everyone wants someone to be punished for something. Meanwhile, several local children try to make sense of a hysteria they find themselves at the center of. Oh! And the newest villagers, the Bloodkravens are here too. They are confused about it all.

WITCHES!? IN SALEM?! is darkly comedic, yet (mostly) historically accurate take on the Salem Witch Trials and all the (mostly) historically accurate horrors which may occur when populism runs rampant, injustice is a day to day occurrence, and a rigid religious minority sets the laws of the land. You know, old timey problems. A companion, or an alternative, to a certain other Salem play you probably read in high school.

WITCHES!? IN SALEM?! stars Jessie Cannizarro (Puffs), Nick Carrillo (Puffs) , AJ Ditty (Puffs, Paddington Gets in a Jam!), Carolina Đỗ (Linda Vista, Grand Horizon), Aaron Parker Fouhey (Night of the Living N-Word!!! at Fringe NYC, The Christmas Tree Farm at Mile Square Theatre), James Fouhey (Puffs), Jake Keefe (Jesus Christ Tater Tot, Puffs), Andy Miller (Puffs, The Mysteries at The Flea), Jessica Mosher (Murder on the Links, “Mr. Robot”) and Jordan Sison (The Wolves at Hippodrome Theatre). Scenic, Costume and Puppet design is provided by K.C. McGeorge and Noah Ruff. Original Score by Brian Metolius. Stage Managed by Vanessa Rebeil.

WITCHES!? IN SALEM?! runs through March 30 at HERE (145 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10013.) Tickets are available at www.witchesinsalem.com.