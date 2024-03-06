Photos: First Look At CINDERELLA The Musical At The Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Literally Alive Family Theatres production of Cinderella the Musical is continuing its Off-Broadway run at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village, which runs through April 7, 2024. See photos from the production.

The production is based on the well-known fairytale and features all original live music by Michael Sgouros and book by Brenda Bell that sweep audiences away to France and a royal ball.

Opening with a pair of greedy sisters Bernice (Heidi Liz-Johnson) and Charlotte (Josephine Maureen), audiences quickly learn that with these two, “more” is never enough. Soon Madeline (Lisa Podulka) arrives, feeling joyful at the prospect of having two new stepsisters. She becomes disillusioned, however, when her stepsisters bestow the name Cinderella on her, and her stepmother Madame (Eric Fletcher) relegates her to living in the kitchen, sleeping near the cinders. She is forced into servitude, with her only friends being the household cook Giselle (Brenda Bell), a household servant Nadine (Amanda Sweeney), and her pet mouse Fifi (Avery Ilardi) and mice friends (Shea Coughlin, Rob Chen, and Sara Horiuchi).

Soon, royal attendant Francois (Maxwell Swangel) visits the household to announce an upcoming ball held by the prince (Austin Blake Sasser).

Cinderella wishes to attend the ball, but is thwarted by Bernice, Charlotte, and Madame. She is soon comforted by Giselle, however, who turns out to be her fairy godmother. With a little magic, Giselle fixes Cinderella’s dress, turns a pumpkin into a coach, and transforms Cinderella’s mice into footmen.

The rest is a fairytale filled with magic, wishes, and dreams come true.

“Cinderella is one of our favorite shows to present,” said playwright and artistic director Brenda Bell. “The music, the costumes, and the sets are spectacular to behold, and we love how audiences are enveloped in the magic and splendor.”

Lighting by Jessica Choi, gorgeous period costumes by Courtney Hansen, a colorful set by Elizabeth Chaney, and live music by Michael Sgouros, Britton Matthews, Sean Statser, and Em Sgouros make the world of Cinderella come to life onstage.

There is a special free family workshop at 2pm on Saturdays before the 3pm show and 10am on Sundays before the 11am performance where families meet the composer, playwright, and Madame herself. After a fun music lesson, attendees are invited to decorate and take home a magic wand of their own.

Tickets

“Cinderella the Musical” runs through April 7 on Saturdays at 3p and 7p, and Sundays at 11a and 2p. Performances are at The Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $40-$60 and can be purchased at LiterallyAlive.com or at the box office.

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben