Photos: First Look At Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre NYC

It may be spring in NYC, but there’s an autumn chill at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village, where Be Bold! Productions’ Agatha Christie’s The Hollow is running Off-Broadway through April 21, 2024. See photos from the production below.

The production opened April 13 to a lively audience who was set on figuring out “whodunnit” in this classic murder mystery by one of the most beloved and prolific playwrights of all time

Opening at The Hollow, a manor house set in the English countryside, Sir Henry Angkatell (Armand Eisen), his wife Lady Lucy Angkatell (Sue-Ellen Mandell), and their younger cousin Henrietta Angkatell (Andrea Woodbridge) are preparing for their guests. Soon cousins Edward Angkatell (Joseph Meisner) and Midge Harvey (Lexie Showalter) arrive, followed by Dr. John Cristow (Dustin Schlairet) and his wife Gerda Cristow (Brenda Bell). They are well-attended by the butler Gudgeon (Christopher Michael) and maid Doris (Patricia M. Lawrence).

It is soon revealed that Hollywood movie star Veronica Craye (Sydney Borchers) has just moved in next door, which excites many of the Angkatells but horrifies John because, as the audience soon learns, Veronica is John’s ex-fiance. Henrietta is taken aback and feels threatened when she learns that John and Veronica used to be engaged since Henrietta and John are currently having an affair.

As is expected in a classic Agatha Christie play, a murder soon occurs and the occupants of The Hollow fall under suspicion from the authorities, Inspector Colquhoun (Eric Fletcher) and Detective Sergeant Penny (Austin Sasser).

The audience then finds themselves in a race with the authorities to figure out “whodunnit”.

“Our Agatha Christie productions are a joy to present each year,” said artistic director Brenda Bell. “Agatha was a spectacular playwright with so many layers to her work, and we love that our audiences are huge Agatha fans too.”

The show was directed by Andrew Winans, who brought on board dramaturg Ryan Henry and dialect coach Kacie Craven to help shape the world of The Hollow. Elizabeth Chaney designed and built a gorgeous set, and Michael Sgouros performs live, original music to accompany the action onstage.

Agatha Christie’s “The Hollow” runs through April 21, with performances on Tuesday – Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Performances are at The Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West 3rd). Tickets are $40-$60 and can be purchased at www.BeBoldNY.com or at the box office.