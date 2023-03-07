Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK Tour Opens in Palm Beach Florida and Maryland

Performances were in Lantana, Florida on February 25th and Rockville, Maryland on March 4th.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The highly anticipated Dawn till Dusk tour, produced and directed by Estonian-born, and New York-based artists Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, opened to sold-out audiences in Lantana, Florida on February 25th and Rockville, Maryland on March 4th. The multidisciplinary performance, which explores the cultural roots and traditions of Estonian folklore, received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike.

The immersive show, inspired by the success of its premiere performance at the New York Estonian House in June 2022, takes audiences on a journey through a year in the life of Estonian culture, incorporating traditional and contemporary dance and music, and digitized Estonian archival instrumental recordings dating back to the early 20th century. The performance paints a vivid picture of cultural and societal practices that still shape the cultural legacy of the Estonian people.

Led by Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, the cast features four talented dancers, Diina Tamm, Victoria Vikström, Pavel Kurylo, and Corry J. Ethridge, and three musicians, Valev Laube, Joe Tucker and Charlie Rauh. The show illuminates the relationship between Estonian mythology and the natural world, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Estonia to a wider audience.

Supported and sponsored by the Estonian American National Council, Dawn till Dusk provides a unique opportunity to escape the digital world and experience a piece of history through dance, music, and storytelling. The show invites audiences to question what old tales of Estonian nature, folklore, and music can teach us about ourselves, love, lust, pain, and self-worth.

With the success of the Florida and Maryland performances, the Dawn till Dusk tour is currently in talks for additional shows on the west coast and north-eastern coast of the US. Fans of Estonian folklore and immersive performance art can stay tuned for an upcoming announcement in the coming months.

Valev Laube, Charlie Rauh, Pawel Kurylo, Corry J. Ethridge in Lantana, Florida

Corry J. Ethridge in Lantana, Florida

Charlie Rauh, Valev Laube, Victoria Vikstr m-Tucker, Diina Tamm, Pawel Kurylo, Corry J. Ethridge

Diina Tamm, Corry J. Ethridge, Victoria Vikstr m-Tucker, Pawel Kurylo in Lantana, Florida

Kristjan Prikk, the Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the United States, Dawn till Duck and EV105 Celebration Opening in Rockville, MD

Valev Laube & Charlie Rauh



