Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of OH, MARY! Ahead of Tonight's First Performance

Tonight marks the first performance of the world premiere production of Oh, Mary!, ahead of a February 8, 2024 opening night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). Written by and starring Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, this ridiculous new dark comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The limited eight-week engagement runs through March 24, 2024.

Additionally, the production has released a series of brand-new cast portraits with photography by Daniel Rampulla, key art design by CHIPS, and additional graphic design by Adam Jeffers. Serving as a first look into the mischievous and mysterious world of Mary Todd Lincoln, the portraits feature Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

Check out the photos below!

Oh, Mary! is produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang.