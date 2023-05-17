Photos: BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT Rocks The House At The Green Room 42

The house was packed and the vocals soared, as Beethoven: Live in Concert shook the stage of The Green Room 42 on Monday night. The concert previewed 10 songs from the upcoming musical, written and composed by Jad Jacob, that chronicles Beethoven's rise to fame through 70's-inspired rock.

The cast included writer and composer Jad Jacob, Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Brennyn Lark (Six), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home), Oscar Williams (Fun Home), Cara Rose DiPietro and RJ Christian. The night was directed by Em Hausmann, and produced by Ian McQueen.

Long before drum kits and electric guitars came crashing through the airwaves, a young, rebellious, messy-haired student was ready to take on the status quo of music - Ludwig van Beethoven. In this original 29-song production, the pulse of rock n' roll becomes the sound of the composer's revolution, as we take an electrifying journey through the chaotic rise and fall of the world's first rock star. Embroiled in political uprising, scandalous romance, and abuse at the hands of his own family, this is the story of a man who defied fate and changed music forever. For updates on the show, follow along on Instagram and TikTok @bvnthemusical

Photo Credit: Ian McQueen