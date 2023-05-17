Photos: BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT Rocks The House At The Green Room 42

The concert previewed 10 songs from the upcoming musical, written and composed by Jad Jacob, that chronicles Beethoven's rise to fame through 70's-inspired rock.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9 Photo 4 OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

The house was packed and the vocals soared, as Beethoven: Live in Concert shook the stage of The Green Room 42 on Monday night. The concert previewed 10 songs from the upcoming musical, written and composed by Jad Jacob, that chronicles Beethoven's rise to fame through 70's-inspired rock.

The cast included writer and composer Jad Jacob, Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Brennyn Lark (Six), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home), Oscar Williams (Fun Home), Cara Rose DiPietro and RJ Christian. The night was directed by Em Hausmann, and produced by Ian McQueen.

Long before drum kits and electric guitars came crashing through the airwaves, a young, rebellious, messy-haired student was ready to take on the status quo of music - Ludwig van Beethoven. In this original 29-song production, the pulse of rock n' roll becomes the sound of the composer's revolution, as we take an electrifying journey through the chaotic rise and fall of the world's first rock star. Embroiled in political uprising, scandalous romance, and abuse at the hands of his own family, this is the story of a man who defied fate and changed music forever. For updates on the show, follow along on Instagram and TikTok @bvnthemusical

Photo Credit: Ian McQueen

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
The Company of Beethoven: Live in Concert

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
Lexi Lawson

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
Brennyn Lark

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
Oscar Williams

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
Michael Lee Brown

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
RJ Christian, Gabriella Pizzolo, Michael Lee Brown, Oscar Williams

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
Jad Jacob & Company

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
The Company of Beethoven: Live in Concert



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023 Photo
The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023

The Tank has announced initial programming for its annual PrideFest.

Emilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLES GALA Photo
Emilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLE'S GALA

The People's Gala will return for its 5th annual event, dedicated to supporting the mission of People's Theatre Project to create a more just and equitable world for immigrant communities through the transformative power of theatre.

Photos: Go Inside EVERYTHINGS COMING UP DAME ANGELA at at the Actors Temple Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside EVERYTHING'S COMING UP DAME ANGELA at at the Actors' Temple Theatre

See photos from Dancers over 40's special and intimate salute to Dame Angela Lansbury, Monday, May 15th at 8pm at the Actors’ Temple Theatre in NYC.

David Cromer, Bill Irwin & Marin Ireland to Star in UNCLE VANYA in a Private Manhattan Photo
David Cromer, Bill Irwin & Marin Ireland to Star in UNCLE VANYA in a Private Manhattan Loft

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions will present a hyper-intimate production of Uncle Vanya staged by rising-star director Jack Serio at a private loft in the Flatiron District.


More Hot Stories For You

The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023
Emilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLE'S GALAEmilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLE'S GALA
Photos: Go Inside EVERYTHING'S COMING UP DAME ANGELA at at the Actors' Temple TheatrePhotos: Go Inside EVERYTHING'S COMING UP DAME ANGELA at at the Actors' Temple Theatre
David Cromer, Bill Irwin & Marin Ireland to Star in UNCLE VANYA in a Private Manhattan LoftDavid Cromer, Bill Irwin & Marin Ireland to Star in UNCLE VANYA in a Private Manhattan Loft

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You