Photo Flash: Vichet Chum, Alton Alburo, Jon Norman Schneider and Will Seefried in Pride Plays' Reading of Chay Yew's A LANGUAGE OF THEIR OWN at Rattlestick

Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presented a reading of Chay Yew's A Language of Their Own on June 23rd as part of Pride Plays, a festival of play readings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in New York. Nick Mayo serves as Festival Director.

Helmed by Mei Ann Teo, the cast featured Vichet Chum, Alton Alburo, Jon Norman Schneider, and Will Seefried.

Chay Yew's A Language of Their Own is a lyrical and dramatic meditation on the nature of desire and sexuality as four men-three Asian and one white-come together and drift apart in a series of interconnection stories. A Language of Their Own focuses on Oscar and Ming who had been together for four years. They break up after Oscar is diagnosed with AIDS, however, neither is able to let the other go completely. Both begin relationships with new boyfriends and find navigating these relationships just as complicated as when they were together - like learning and creating the nuances of a new language.

A Language of Their Own premiered at L.A.'s Celebration Theatre in 1994 and went on to be staged at The Public Theater in 1995 starring BD Wong, Francis Jue, Alec Mapa and David Drake. A critical and popular success at New York's Public Theater, it won both the George and Elisabeth Marton Playwriting Award and the GLAAD Media Award for Best Play.

More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LBTQIA voices were presented from June 20 -24 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices.

Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand. Click heref or more information on the Pride Plays.

The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, and Ted Snowdon.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





