Photo Flash: The Public's Mobile Unit Takes THE TEMPEST on the Road

Get a first look below at the Mobile Unit's production of THE TEMPEST, directed by Laurie Woolery. THE TEMPEST, beginning its run at The Public on Monday, April 29, following a three-week tour to correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations, and community centers. The production will have an official press opening on Friday, May 3.

The complete cast of THE TEMPEST features Jasai Chase Owens (Ferdinand), Dan Domingues (Antonio), Danaya Esperanza (Ariel), Christopher Ryan Grant (Caliban), Sam Morales (Miranda), Nancy Rodriguez (Gonzalo), Reza Salazar (Sebastian), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Prospero), and JD Webster (Alonso).

Prospero, a powerful magician and the rightful Duke of Milan, has been usurped by her brother and has escaped to a remote and barren island. There, despite the unforgiving landscape, she has tried her best to make a home for her daughter, Miranda. When Prospero conjures a powerful storm to sink her brother's ship, she must decide how to deal with him and his confederates, who have washed ashore. How will she exact her long-awaited revenge? How do you satiate a desire for justice?

THE TEMPEST features scenic design by Claire DeLiso, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez, and music composition by Michelle J. Rodriguez.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





