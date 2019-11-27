Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From Week One of The SoHo Playhouse Fringe Encore Series

Darren Lee Cole, producing artistic director of the not-for-profit, SoHo Playhouse and associate producer Matthew Quinn are proud to kick-off this year's Encore Series with a quartet of kick-ass shows including Anya Anastasia: The Executioners, Police Cops: Bad Ass Be Thy Name, Orpheus and Eurydice and Dandy Darkly's All Aboard! among the 18 productions featured this year.



In addition to getting New York debuts, each production is competing for Best of the Fest which includes coveted extended six-week run. The winners are voted on by a committee of theatre professionals and will be announced at the end of the festival. The run will take place during the spring season.



Featuring 18 award-winning productions, this year's Fringe Encore Series will feature ANYA ANASTASIA: THE EXECUTIONERS written/directed by` Anya Anastasia McNicol-Windram (Adelaide); TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE written by Keith Alessi (Vancouver); BADASS BE THY NAME created by Police Cops (Edinburgh); SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON - THE PAUL SIMON STORY written by and starring Gary Edward Jones (Edinburgh); DANDY DARKLY'S ALL ABOARD! written by Dandy Darkly (Orlando); ARCHIVE OF EDUCATED HEARTS written /directed by Casey Jay Andrews (Adelaide); MIL GRUS written by Ensemble Devised (Hollywood), LARRY written by and starring Candice Roberts (Vancouver); DESIREE'S COMING EARLY! written by and starring Desiree Burch (Edinburgh); ); INGENUE: DEANNA DURBIN, written by and starring Melanie Gall (Vancouver); GOODBYE written by John Mark Jernigan (Orlando); POCKETS by Robot Teammate (Hollywood), METAMORPHOSIS written/directed by Sam Chittenden (Brighton); ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE written by Alex Flanagan Wright and Phil Grainger (Adelaide), PRETENDING THINGS ARE A COCK written/directed by Jon Bennett (Orlando), WILD DOGS UNDER MY SKIRT, written by Tusiata Avia (Auckland), THE MODERN MĀORI QUARTET: TWO WORLDS written by James Tito, Matariki Whatarau, Maaka Pohatu, and Francis Kora (Auckland), CONTOURS OF HEAVEN created by Ana Chaya Scotney, Puti Lancaster, Marama Beamish and Owen McCarthy (Auckland).



Anya Anastasia The Executioners

Anya Anastasia The Executioners

Anya Anastasia The Executioners (2)

Archive of Educated Hearts

Dandy Darklys All Aboard

Orpheus

Police cops Bad. Ass Be Thy Name

Police copsBad Ass Be Thy Name

Something About Simon

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You