THE NEW ENGLANDERS
Photo Flash: THE NEW ENGLANDERS Celebrates Opening Night at MTC

Article Pixel Oct. 3, 2019  

Dive into opening night of Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The New Englanders, the new play by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds).

The New Englanders is now playing at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center (131 W. 55th Street).

The cast of The New Englanders features Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates, A Raisin In the Sun), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart, Next Fall), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Adam Langdon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tour),Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

The New Englanders' creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

Photo Credit: Sydney Goodwin

Teagle F. Bougere and Patrick Breen
Teagle F. Bougere and Patrick Breen

Adam Langdon, Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, Javier Muñoz
Adam Langdon, Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, Javier Muñoz

Saheem Ali, Jeff Augustin
Saheem Ali, Jeff Augustin

Patrick Breen, Saheem Ali, Jeff Augustin, Javier Muñoz, Adam Langdon, Teagle F. Bougere
Patrick Breen, Saheem Ali, Jeff Augustin, Javier Muñoz, Adam Langdon, Teagle F. Bougere

Crystal Finn, Patrick Breen, Teagle F. Bougere, Kara Young, Adam Langdon, Javier Muñoz
Crystal Finn, Patrick Breen, Teagle F. Bougere, Kara Young, Adam Langdon, Javier Muñoz

Photo Flash: THE NEW ENGLANDERS Celebrates Opening Night at MTC
Tia Harewood-Millington, Crystal Finn, Patrick Breen, Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, Adam Langdon, Jeff Augustin, Saheem Ali, Nicki Hunter, Elizabeth Rothman, Javier Muñoz, Katie Ailinger, Alan C. Edwards, Mario Wolfe

Patrick Breen, Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere
Patrick Breen, Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere

