Photo Flash: LPTW Oral History Project Welcomes Tovah Feldshuh

The League of Professional Theatre Women, an organization which has been leading the gender parity conversation and championing women in the professional theatre for over 35 years, presented an Oral History Project event with six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh on Monday, May 6 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue at 65th Street). Ms. Feldshuh discussed her life and prolific career with award-winning drama critic Linda Winer.

Oral History Project is an ongoing program of the League of Professional Theatre Women in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields. Founded and produced for 26 years by Betty Corwin (who recently retired at 97), Oral History Project is currently produced for the League by Ludov! ica Vill! ar-Hauser in association with Sophia Romma

The League of Professional Theatre Women's Oral History Project has previously featured interviews with such notables as Billie Allen, Kia Corthron, Tyne Daly, Carmen DeLavallade, Christine Ebersole, Baayork Lee, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Frances McDormand, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Daryl Roth, Mercedes Ruehl, Paula Vogel, Lynn Nottage, and many other theatrical legends. Annually, the legacies of three theatre women are preserved through the Oral History Project, in which a theatre woman luminary is interviewed by the interviewer of their choice and they discuss their life and career before a live audience. The tapes are then housed in The New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.



On Monday, May 6th, the League of Professional Theatre Women presented an Oral History with Six-Time Emmy and Tony-Nominated Performer Tovah Feldshuh at the New York Public Library for the Performing

Ms. Feldshuh stands to tell the hilarious story of her friend (film, stage, and television actress Ruth Gordon) being the matron of honor her wedding. Photo Credit: Xanthe Elbrick PHOTOGRAPHY

Tovah Feldshuh was interviewed by Theatre Critic Linda Winer, who served as Chief Theatre Critic of Newsday from 1978-2017 and hosted the Women in Theatre series on CUNY-TV from 2002 through 2007.

Ms. Feldshuh tells the audience about the profound influence her parents had on her, and the opportunities she had to travel and act as a child. Photo Credit: Xanthe Elbrick PHOTOGRAPHY

During the audience Q&A, Ms. Feldshuh reacts to the audience question, are you this entertaining in your personal life? Photo Credit: Xanthe Elbrick PHOTOGRAPHY

Ms. Feldshuh discusses playing Katherine Hepburn and does an impeccable impression of her throughout the years, showing the technical skills behind her incredible portrayal. Photo Credit: Xanthe E

Responding to Ms. Winer''s final question of the evening, Ms. Felshuh describes the three major ways she thinks theatre has changed since she came to New York in the 1970s. Photo Credit: Xanthe Elb

Ms. Feldshuh and LPTW Co-President Catherine Porter pose and enjoy each other''s company at the event''s reception at The Empire Hotel Rooftop. Photo Credit: Xanthe Elbrick PHOTOGRAPHY

LPTW Oral History Associate Producer Sophia Romma and LPTW Oral History Producer Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

LPTW Co-VP of Programming Joan Kane and Co-President Catherine Porter enjoy the rooftop view.

LPTW Oral History Producer Ludovica Villar-Hauser with LPTW Chair of Theatre Connections, Cindy Cooper.

Ms. Feldshuh and her guests chat as the sun sets behind Lincoln Center.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You