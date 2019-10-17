Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Carrie Robbins' PIE LESSONS

Get a Sneak Peek into rehearsals of PIE LESSONS by Broadway's award-winning Carrie Robbins.



PIE LESSONS, written by the award-winning Broadway costume designer turned playwright, Carrie Robbins, and directed by Jonathan Cerullo is performing October 25 - November 3 at METROPOLITAN PLAYHOUSE (220A East 4th Street) as part of THE N.Y. INTERNATIONAL FRINGE FESTIVAL in Manhattan.

PIE LESSONS is a family friendly production and is Carrie Robbins' newest play following her recent recognition of an Outstanding Original Short Script nomination from the New York Innovative Theatre Awards, for her tale about a lonely ancient dragon - THE DRAGON GRISWYND, which premiered last year at Theater for the New City.

PIE LESSONS is a private view into how powerful a grip an immigrant's background has on a man, and how it shapes his behavior, perhaps even years after he crossed the ocean. It is served with traditional klezmer music, fresh pie at every performance and a generous dollop of unabashed patriotism that perhaps only a foreigner could muster.

The cast of PIE LESSONS includes: Alyssa Marvin (School of Rock, Annie), Robert Meksin (Duck, The Canterville Ghost), and Jenne Vath (Galas, Small Craft Warnings).

Below, take a sneak peek into the rehearsals.

Photo Credit: Emily Hewitt





