Photo Flash: First Look at THEN THEY FORGOT ABOUT THE REST

INTAR and Radio Drama Network present the World Premiere of Then They Forgot About the Rest, a new play by Georgina Escobar, directed by David Mendizabal, opening tonight Monday April 22nd for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through May 12th.



Then They Forgot About the Rest stars Danielle Alonzo, Maki Borden, Mindy Escobar-Leanse, Renata Friedman, Jacqueline Guillén, Gabriel Marin, and Elizabeth Ramos. Then They Forgot About the Rest has set design by Christopher & Justin Swader; costume design by Asa Benally; lighting design by Cha See; and sound design by Enrico de Trizio.



Then They Forgot About the Rest is a southwest femmetasia in which an ad agency, The Rest, struggles to stay afloat in a new competitive media market. As they get ready to accept their new client, Alleviate (or "the forgetting pill"), members of the agency question the moral implications of selling the drug, while a bereaved mother undergoes trial for it. A frontier futura funk piece with elements of noir.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





