Photo Flash: First Look at THE SPORTING LIFE OF ICARUS JONES at THE DROWNING GIRLS at DirectorFest

The Drama League presents DirectorFest, the only festival in the United States dedicated to the art of contemporary stage directing. The festival series that began January 10, 2020 continues with an evening of short plays probing the complexity of relationships with The Sporting Life of Icarus Jones by Marcus Gardley, directed by Chika Ike, and The Drowning Girls by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic, directed by Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly. The limited engagement began January 24, 2020 for three performances through January 25, 2020 at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street). Tickets are priced at $45 Premium Seating | $25 General Seating | $20 Drama League/SDC/AEA/DG Members.

The 2020 festival continues with an evening of short plays probing the complexity of relationships. The evening begins with 2019 Drama League Directing Fellow Chika Ike's staging of The Sporting Life of Icarus Jones by Marcus Gardley, whose work -- including The House That Will Not Stand (NYTW) and On The Levee (LCT) has made him "the heir to Garcia Lorca, Pirandello, and Tennessee Williams" ( New Yorker ).

The three-member cast of The Sporting Life of Icarus Jones includes Cherrye J. Davis as Songstress/Nurse, Martin Fisher as Deadlust Jones and Eric Lockley as Icarus Jones. The Music Director is Justin Ellington. The Stage Manager is Bonnie McHeffey. Casting by Erica A. Hart.

The Drowning Girls, by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic, directed by 2019 Drama League Directing Fellow Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly, weaves fact and fantasy through London's infamous "Brides in the Bath" murder case, where the killer's victims -- his three newlywed wives -- finally get a chance to tell their side of the story.

The three-member cast of The Drowning Girls features Rachel Claire as Bessie, Jessie Datino as Margaret and Lisa Helmi Johanson as Alice. The Stage Manager is Rachel Kaufman. Casting by Gama Valle, Harriet Bass Casting.

The Sporting Life of Icarus Jones and The Drowning Girls play on a double-bill for each performance.

DirectorFest continues through February 4, 2020 at various locations around NYC: The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street), The Drama League Theater Center (32 Avenue of the Americas), LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (31-10 Thomson Avenue), and Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street). For festival details and tickets, visit directorfest.org or call (212) 244-9494 x102. Industry/Theatre Professionals may request tickets by emailing DirectorFest@dramaleague.org.

