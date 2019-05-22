Photo Flash: First Look at DYING CITY

Get a first look at Second Stage Theater's Dying City. Written and directed by Christopher Shinn, Dying City stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell.

Christopher Shinn's intimate and compassionate play, Dying City, is set in a sparse Manhattan apartment, where a young widow receives an unexpected visit from the twin brother of her deceased husband. Dying City explores the human fallout of global events, including the Iraq War and the terrorist attacks of 9/11, through the interwoven stories of three unforgettable characters in this 2008 Pulitzer finalist.

DYING CITY officially opens on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 W 43rd St.)

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





