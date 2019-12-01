Photo Flash: First Look at ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON at the York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company presents the Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, the production has choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York's Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures). The five-member cast features Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E'Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Slay It With Music), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

Join The York for the Off-Broadway premiere of Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston, an unforgettable evening in the theater featuring a collection of songs from the two-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist. The genius of Yeston's songs-intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic-is coupled with an outstanding cast for a memorable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer's repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style-from the hilarious to the deeply moving.



The creative team includes Set Design by James Morgan, Costume Design by Melinda Hare, Lighting Design by Jacob Zedek, Sound Design by Julian Evans, and Production Manager George Xenos. The Production Stage Manager is Chris Steckel with Assistant Stage Manager Kirsten Leigh Williams. Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston plays the following performance schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Thursday evening performances. In addition, there is no performance on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

SPECIAL ADDED HOLIDAY PERFORMANCES: Christmas Eve Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., and Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston are priced at $67.50 - $72.50. Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), Monday through Friday (12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.). Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. The York Theatre also offers $25 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under. Groups of 10 or more, contact Great White Way at 212-757-9117, or GreatWhiteWay.com. (*York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets.)

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.





