Photo Flash: Check out Production Shots From 59E59 Theater's WHISPER HOUSE

Due to the impact of the current health crisis, 59E59 Theaters and The Civilians will postpone the upcoming NYC premiere of WHISPER HOUSE. The production was rescheduled to begin performances on April 1, after the pandemic shuttered 59E59 Theaters on March 12, the day previews were to begin.

Check out photos from the production below!



59E59 and The Civilians are working to schedule a future run of the production.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You