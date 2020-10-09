Philip Glass, Bobbi Jene Smith and More Join the LA MAMA LOVE GLOBAL GALA

The La MaMa Love Global Gala will be streaming live on November 7.

La MaMa has announced that THE LA MAMA LOVE GLOBAL GALA will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am EST. Tickets and more information are available now at www.lamama.org/gala2020.

The 2020 La MaMa Love Global Gala brings artists together from around the world to celebrate the spirit and community that have fueled La MaMa's work for the past 58 years. This year's virtual gala marks the first time that their global community will be able to join from wherever they are on November 7, Ellen Stewart's birthday. The Honored Guest for the Love Gala will be filmmaker, activist and podcaster Abigail E. Disney. The Gala will be hosted by Bill Pullman ("The Sinner") and Tamara Hurwitz Pullman (Passing). Honorary chairs for the event are Amy Sedaris ("At Home with Amy Sedaris") and Philip Glass (Einstein on the Beach).

The Gala will feature performances from La MaMa 2020-21 Resident Artists: Philip Glass (National Medal of Arts Winner), Bobbi Jene Smith (Arrowed), Murielle Borst-Tarrant from the Kuna & Rappahanock Nations (Don't Feed the Indians), Split Britches (Unexploded Ordnances [UXO]), Tom Lee (War Horse), Joshua William Gelb (Footnote for the End of Time) + Katie Rose McLaughlin (Closet Works), Don Aroji (Bold Theatre Kenya) and more to be announced.

Playwrights in Nairobi will be with audience members in Krakow, actors in Seoul will join with theatre-lovers in Sao Paolo in our virtual space to celebrate our global history of revolution and social change. Love is what La MaMa was founded on: love for creativity, love for humanity, and love for the earth. ­

Together, we will activate the intersectional, cross-cultural love that La MaMa's global community shares through art, and imagine a world that is more open and loving.

Cultural Ambassadors for the Gala include Lenerson Polonini (Brazil), Marisa Buffone (Canada), Annette Mikkelsen (Denmark), Sofia Tsekoura (Greece), M.A. Whiteside and Arno Geels (Holland, NL), Saskia Mees and Aus Greidanus (Holland, NL), Poorna Swami (India), John Scott (Ireland), Filippo De Capitani (Italy), Adriana Garbagnati (Italy), Valeria Orani (Italy), Mitsunari Sakamoto (Japan), Mitsuko Hisao (Japan), Makoto Inoue (Japan), Tatsumi Hatano (Japan), Don Aroji (Kenya), Sung Yeon Park (Korea), Tajung Shin (Korea), Antonio Cerezo (Mexico), Tareke Ortiz (Mexico), Sam Trubridge (New Zealand), Potri Ranka Manis/Kinding Sindaw (Philippines), Tomek Smolarski (Poland), Ana Konstantinović (Serbia), Željko Maksimović (Serbia), Selçuk Gürışık (Turkey), Peter Case (United Kingdom), Kim Ima (United States), Vicky Holt Takamine (Hawaii, United States).

Love Gala Sponsorships start at $2,000 and include the Zoom link to the Gala and Brunch for 2 people delivered to your home (NYC addresses only), or join your friends in your own Zoom Room for $5,000 and up. Single tickets start at $25 and include the password to the event viewing webpage.

La MaMa's 59th season "Breaking It Open," which explores how new work is created, performed and experienced, officially began on September 18 with the 14th edition of Downtown Variety co-presented with Culture Hub, powered by LiveLab. The season continues with CultureHub: Vital Signs on October 9th and 10th; Yoshiko Chuma's LOVE STORY: School of Hard Knocks on October 17th and 18th, Philip Glass' Days and Nights Festival in November and Revisiting Lost Mountain by Bobbi Jene Smith in November and December.

In addition to the gala performers, La MaMa Artist Residents for the 2020/21 season also include Great Jones Repertory with Dan Safer; Loco7 Dance Puppet Theatre Company; conceptual artist, choreographer, and activist Yoshiko Chuma; actor and writer Paul Lazar; composer, performer, and writer Jerome Ellis; choreographer and dance artist John Maria Gutierrez; writer, director, performer, dancer and choreographer Shauna Davis; Seattle-based performer Timothy White Eagle; composer and performer Justin Hicks; puppeteer and director Leah Ogawa; and multidisciplinary theater artist Stacey Karen Robinson.



La MaMa's 59th season will see a continuation of their weekly Digital Programming that features new work created by artists from around the world: Downtown Variety, La MaMa Kids Online, Café La MaMa Live, and La MaMa LiveTalks. The season will also feature La MaMa's Coffeehouse Chronicles, Poetry Electric, La MaMa Puppet Slam, La MaMa Moves, La MaMa Squirts and Experiments Play Readings.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You