Performances Begin Tomorrow for A TURTLE ON A FENCE POST

A Turtle on a Fence Post, a new musical comedy, will play the newly renamed Theater 555 (555 W. 42nd Street) with performances beginning tomorrow October 26, and opening on November 14.

A Turtle on a Fence Post has a book by Prisoner #11RO731*, music by Austin Nuckols, and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin.

In 2010, Hank Morris, a political consultant and broker, pleaded guilty to involvement in a fraud scandal. Andrew Cuomo, who was then serving as New York's attorney general, successfully prosecuted the case against Morris.

After more than a decade, Cuomo is now involved in his own scandal that has prompted his resignation as governor, while Morris is about to debut a new musical comedy based on his own brush with ignominy.

Inspired by true events, A Turtle on a Fence Post fictionalizes the inside story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York's most powerful man. At heart a vibrant tale of love and friendship, Turtle... uses humor and song to deal with themes of freedom, forgiveness and truth, revealing how meaningful learning can arise in the most unexpected places and from the most surprising sources.

Directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace; off-Broadway's The Wild Party) and choreographed by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland), A Turtle on a Fence Post stars Garth Kravits as Hank Morris (Prisoner #11RO731*) who is joined by Drama Desk Award nominee David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, Richard E. Waits, Janet Aldrich, Joel Newsome, and Robbie Serrano.

i??It's one of Bill Clinton's favorite political expressions: "When you see a turtle on a fence post, you know it didn't get there by itself. It doesn't belong there. You wonder who put it there." And now, you'll know, it's not about the turtle!

The creative team for A Turtle on a Fence Post includes scenic design by Drama Desk Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume & make-up design by Outer Critics Circle Award winner Vanessa Leuck, lighting Design by Yael Lubetzky, sound design by Twi McCallum, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella, hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Bobbie Zlotnik, and casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting (Once Upon a One More Time).

The creative team also includes music direction by Aaron Gandy (Romeo & Bernadette), and orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Steve Orich (Jersey Boys). General management is by Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka of Visceral Entertainment (Emojiland, Midnight at The Never Get), production management is by Tinc Productions, and the production stage manager is Chris Zaccardi.

A Turtle on a Fence Post, with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 14, will play a limited ten-week engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. All attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination.

Theater 555, owned by theatrical producer Eric Krebs was formerly the home of both the Signature and Pearl Theatre Companies and more recently the home of Upright Citizens Brigade.

Tickets, starting at $69, can now be purchased by visiting www.TurtleMusical.com, and are priced into three tiers: "Class A Felony" premium seats, "Misdemeanor" seats, and "Plea Bargain" seats.

In order for audience members and front of house staff to stay safe, all individuals must show their photo ID and proof of vaccination at the theater and patrons will be required to wear masks at all times unless they are actively eating or drinking.

*11RO731 was the prison inmate number of Henry 'Hank' Morris.