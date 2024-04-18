Performance Dates Announced For Catherine Gropper's Drama, THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performance dates announced for Catherine Gropper's drama based on actual events, THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER directed by Brian Mertes, Previews begin Monday, July 29 with Opening set for Sunday, August 4 at the Theater at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street, New York City.)

International playwright, filmmaker and fine artist, Catherine Gropper, had a chance meeting with an actual global government interpreter - a first-person witness to a meeting in Trump Tower prior to the 2016 election. What was discussed there became a political maelstrom that could have changed the course of history, and a personal trauma that upended a man's life

Catherine Gropper, acclaimed for her work as a painter, sculptor, and playwright, - as well as - international award-winning filmmaker, boasts a four-star review from Scotland's national newspaper, the Scotsman, at the Edinburgh Fringe and a rave from Anita Gates in the New York Times for her plays. Her recent documentary film, Muted Voices, is garnering great acclaim in the festival circuit.

Emmy-winner, Brian Mertes is a director whose body of work spans theater, television and film. He developed new work at Ensemble Studio Theater, Manhattan Class Company, Soho Rep, Naked Angels, Manhattan Theater Club, The Public, PS 122, Actors Theater of Louisville, Playwrights Center Minneapolis, Playmakers Rep, New Dramatists, Ars Nova, PlayPenn, and BACA.