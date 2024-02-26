Patti LuPone to Perform at Young People's Chorus of NYC's Gala Concert and Benefit Dinner

Young People’s Chorus of New York City’s annual gala concert and benefit dinner, will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. Nearly 500 young choristers, led by Francisco J. Núñez and Elizabeth Núñez and accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra, will electrify and inspire guests when they perform fully choreographed songs, with a repertoire spanning classical to pop. The night will also include performances by Patti LuPone, Jordan Dobson and more to be announced.



Three-time Tony Award-winning singer Patti LuPone, famed for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy, and in the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita, will perform with the choristers as well as solo.



Broadway credits for actor and singer Jordan Dobson include playing Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella (OBC), Orpheus in Hadestown, Shilo in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (OBC), and Tony in the Ivo Van Hove-directed revival.



Following the concert, guests will enjoy an elegant multi-course dinner in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room backdropped with views of the city’s magnificent skyline, where they’ll learn more about YPC’s initiatives that benefit 2,000 New York City children.

“Our gala is our most important event of the year, with funds raised ensuring that YPC continues to provide scholarships to any child for an unparalleled music education, mental and academic support, including free after-school tutoring, in an environment where our choristers from so many different backgrounds feel a sense of community, safety and security every day,” said Francisco J. Núñez, YPC founder and artistic director. “The benefits of singing together are enormous, and we see firsthand the power music has to transform lives. Join us for a dazzling evening that showcases our talented young artists, fosters a sense of unity, and supports the important work YPC is doing to ensure our children leave the program with bright futures.”



A World of Joy in the Key of Love, the event brings 500 diverse, young voices together from all five New York City boroughs, all with different backgrounds and lived experiences, to sing out their hopes and dreams for the future.



All proceeds from YPC’s gala go toward supporting YPC’s award-winning after-school program of choral performances, music education, and College Bound initiatives, which ensures 100% of graduating senior choristers continue to higher education, and YPC’s in-school program serving 20 schools across the boroughs, as well as programs that enable choristers to travel nationally and internationally to learn through cultural exchanges as they perform. From young choristers A group of people sitting at a table



Tickets to YPC’s annual benefit concert and dinner start at $1,500 per seat and can be purchased by visiting https://ypc.org/ypcgala2024/or calling (212) 289-7779 ext. 34. Concert-only tickets are available at Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office starting at $120. Sponsorships begin at $15,000. To become a sponsor or for more information, email ypcgala@ypc.org.

