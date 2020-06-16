Pan Asian Rep Announces Special Pride Week Virtual Event NuWORKS 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has announced a special Pride Week Virtual Event: NuWorks 2020, an annual experimental series presenting self-created work from innovative artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance and music. Featuring new works by diverse artists Kandie Carle, Mikao Bo and Shigeko Sara Suga. NuWORKS 2020 is curated by playwrights Damon Chua (The Emperors Nightingale), Richard Chang (Citizen Wong), and Project Directors Ernest Abuba and Chongren Fan.

Performances are scheduled to stream online June 27 - July 1, 2020. To make a reservation to view the videotaped presentations, please RSVP via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nuworks-2020-tickets-109688513296

A link will be sent when the presentations are posted online. Each video will remain online for three days after the first viewing. Additional information is available on the Pan Asians Repertory Theatre website at www.panasianrep.org

NuWORKS 2020

Schedule of Events

PROGRAM A

First Viewing Live on YouTube

SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2020 AT 5:00PM

Available online through June 29, 2020

Osaki-San, William Gillett's Gentleman Valet

by Kandie Carle

A poignant one-man drama based on the life of Yukitaka Osaki featuring Taku Hirai as Osaki-san, William Gillette's Gentleman Valet.

PROGRAM B

First Viewing Live on YouTube

SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2020 AT 5:00PM

Available online through June 30, 2020

Inside Joke: A Solo Show From Hong Kong With Love

by Mikao Bo

Set in Hong Kong amid the current student protests and coronavirus scare, this one-man show is a slice of-life record of a man's stay in the city featuring Mikao Bo.

PROGRAM C

First Viewing Live on YouTube

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 AT 5:00PM

Available online through July 1, 2020

Une Saison En Enfer - Selected Poetry by Arthur Rimbaud

Directed, Adapted and Performed by Shigeko Sara Suga

A love affair gone wrong - Arthur Rimbaud's agony after being shot by his lover Verlaine and to be ostracized by the whole literary society in France.

The three-member cast features Shigeko Sara Suga, Dinh Doan and Zack Lusk.

NuWORKS 2020 is curated by playwrights Damon Chua (The Emperors Nightingale), Richard Chang (Citizen Wong), and Project Directors Ernest Abuba and Chongren Fan.

For additional information, please visit the website at www.panasianrep.org

