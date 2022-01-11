Page 73 Announces Marvin GonzÃ¡lez De LeÃ³n as 2022 Playwriting Fellow

Page 73 has announced Marvin GonzÃ¡lez De LeÃ³n as 2022 Playwriting Fellow, selected from a group of 10 semifinalists and three finalists for the 2022 Fellowship-narrowed from a pool of over 300 applicants. The organization also, for the second time (after renewing 2020 Fellow Emma Goidel's Fellowship through 2021), doubles its fellowship to realize the full potential of the program amidst the impact and obstacles of the pandemic, with 2021 Playwriting Fellow Bleu Beckford-Burrell continuing into a second year of her fellowship.

2022 marks the 19th year of Page 73's most prestigious award, annually supporting a playwright who has yet to have a professional premiere in New York City. The Page 73 Playwriting Fellow receives artistic and financial resources to develop one or more new plays of their choosing. They are honored with an unrestricted award of $10,000 and a development budget, managed by Page 73 and the Fellow over the course of the Fellowship year, up to $10,000. This additional budget can be personalized to support the Fellow's proposed project and can include such expenses as research, workshop and reading presentations, and fees for collaborating artists. The Fellow works with Page 73 on at least one public presentation of their new play, bringing in artistic collaborators such as directors, designers, and actors. Bleu Beckford-Burrell's continued fellowship will in 2022 include an additional $10,000 cash award-on top of the $10,000 development budget she has reserved for in-person work this year.

Page 73 Artistic Director Michael Walkup says of Marvin GonzÃ¡lez De LeÃ³n, "We're proud to advocate for Marvin's artistry and career by naming him the 2022 Fellow. Marvin was a member of our 2020-21 Interstate 73 writers group and we had the privilege of getting to know him and his work in that intimate setting. We're ardent fans of his writing and have been delighted by the breadth of styles and theatrical approaches he's been experimenting with. He's passionate about what he wants his plays to be and his body of work offers an expansive vision for staging Latinx stories within the American theater."

He adds, of Beckford-Burrell's continued Fellowship, "We're also delighted to offer a second year of support to our 2021 Fellow Bleu Beckford-Burrell, whose play La Race we will premiere in our 2022-23 season. Additionally, Bleu is developing several other plays via her Fellowship, which the extension will directly support. During 2022 we will also finally gather for long delayed in-person work with our 2020 Fellow Emma Goidel. 2022 will be a bumper year for new work in development by three talented Fellows at Page 73."

Previous Fellows include Emma Goidel (2020), Sanaz Toossi (2019), C.A. Johnson (2018), John J. Caswell, Jr. (2017), Hansol Jung (2016), Nick Gandiello (2015), Clare Barron (2014), Caroline V. McGraw (2013), Max Posner (2012), Janine Nabers (2011), Eliza Clark (2010), Heidi Schreck (2009), Tommy Smith (2008), Krista Knight (2007), Jason Grote (2006), Quiara AlegrÃ­a Hudes (2005), and Kirsten Greenidge (2004).

The Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship is one piece of an enduring, evolving relationship the organization fosters with playwrights-which on many occasions leads to their first Off-Broadway production. From March 1-April 2, 2022, the organization will present Man Cave, written by 2017 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow John J. Caswell, Jr. and directed by Taylor Reynolds, at The Connelly Theatre, 220 E 4th Street in Manhattan. In Man Cave, Imaculada-a live-in housekeeper who, since taking the job working for a now out-of-town Republican Congressman, has become estranged from her former self-is joined by her friends Rosemary and Lupita, seeking refuge from another dangerous man. Having escaped one form of patriarchal threat, they now find themselves in a household that oozes it, and are compelled to convert the Congressman's luxurious basement man cave into their own spiritual war room and protective sanctuary from the violence of men-both real and supernatural. Bleu Beckford-Burrell's La Race-following protagonist Maxine, who while grappling with personal and professional setbacks, is pushed by her best friend to run for local office in Far Rockaway-will greet audiences in the 2022-2023 season.

About Marvin GonzÃ¡lez De LeÃ³n

Marvin writes plays that incorporate a myriad of genres-from sci-fi to horror-anchored in the traditions of Latin American literature. His work has been produced and developed at Teatro Bravo, Arizona State University, Teatro del Pueblo, Texas State University, Round House Theatre, Page 73 Productions, The Playwrights Realm, and the Playwrights' Center. He is currently a Jerome Fellow and Core Writer at the Playwrights' Center, where he was previously a McKnight and Many Voices Fellow. He was a member of the 2020/2021 Interstate 73 Writers Group at Page 73 and was a Virtual Realm Mentee with The Playwrights Realm. He received his MFA in Dramatic Writing in 2017 at Arizona State University and teaches playwriting at Macalester College in St. Paul, MN. marvingonzalezdeleon.com