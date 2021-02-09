PLAYDATE THEATRE Announces Conference Winners and Original EP of New Works

In December 2020, PLAYDATE THEATRE hosted a virtual development conference to empower new musical theater writers across the globe. Four songs were selected by emerging artists from a cohort of 11 composers and 11 lyricists from all over the world. PLAYDATE paired each team up with one challenge in mind - write an original, holiday-themed musical number - with the winning composers' teams to receive recordings sung by professional performers.

PLAYDATE THEATRE has announced its four winning artists and their songs, including:

"Snow One Else (For Me)" Lyrics by Alara Magritte and Music by Sonya Hayden

"One More Holiday" Lyrics by Henry Gardner and Music by Ian Chan

"My Half Brother, The Saint" Lyrics by Danielle Koenig and Music by Ryan Buchanan

"2020 Christmastime" Lyrics by Sarah Rossman and Music by James Rushin

Shares PLAYDATE Founder TALIA LIGHT RAKE, "This conference is firstly an educational opportunity, but participants also had the chance to have their song chosen to be professionally produced." Recording artists for their EP, "[We're Already] Home For The Holidays," include KEYONNA KNIGHT (Bringing You Broadway), JJ Niemann (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Darius Barnes (Mean Girls), and HENRY PLATT.

Professional conference coaches included composer ALEX (GOLDIE) GOLDEN and lyricst SARAH ROSSMAN.

The EP of new works will be released at the end of March 2021 since, In the words of LIGHT RAKE, "Time is a construct, and everybody can use some holiday cheer all year round." The EP is produced by PLAYDATE and Day By Day Podcast's BECKET CERNY.