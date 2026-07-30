PEPPER SLIT: LIVE IN HER LIVING ROOM Extends Run Off-Broadway
Performances will now play through Saturday, August 29.
PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Chloe Troast has extended its run by two weeks due to popular demand and will now play through Saturday, August 29.
Directed by comedian Sam Blumenfeld, the limited engagement began performances on Tuesday, July 21 and will celebrate its opening night on July 30 at the East Village Basement (321 East 9th Street) following 10 sold-out preview performances. Check out photos from the show here.
The cast for PEPPER SLIT includes Sam Blumenfeld, Gus Laughlin, Josh Nasser, Jamie Linn Watson, and music director Charlie O'Connor.
The design team for PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room features Rodri Hernandez Mtz. (scenic design), Cha See (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), and Cassiel Fawcett (production stage manager). Regular People serve as general managers for the production and marketing and advertising services.
PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room is produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino of Regular People, Christian Palomares of Paloma Theatrical, Scuttle About Broadway, Mikayla Kibel, Raffie Rosenberg, Duncan Miller, Tommy Doyle, Brian Ren-Sawyer, and Mark Brystowski. Lisa (Sam Blumenfeld) serve as associate producers.
Pepper Slit's theatrical experience blends music, nostalgia, and delusion into an unforgettable comedy spectacle. Each night, only 35 guests are invited to the stage and screen legend, Pepper Slit's personal home to experience a night of party and performance that New Yorkers thought was outlawed back in '71.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
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