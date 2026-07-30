PEPPER SLIT: LIVE IN HER LIVING ROOM Extends Run Off-Broadway

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PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Chloe Troast has extended its run by two weeks due to popular demand and will now play through Saturday, August 29.

Directed by comedian Sam Blumenfeld, the limited engagement began performances on Tuesday, July 21 and will celebrate its opening night on July 30 at the East Village Basement (321 East 9th Street) following 10 sold-out preview performances. Check out photos from the show here.

The cast for PEPPER SLIT includes Sam Blumenfeld, Gus Laughlin, Josh Nasser, Jamie Linn Watson, and music director Charlie O'Connor.

The design team for PEPPER SLIT: Live in Her Living Room features Rodri Hernandez Mtz. (scenic design), Cha See (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), and Cassiel Fawcett (production stage manager). Regular People serve as general managers for the production and marketing and advertising services.



Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

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