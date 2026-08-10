PATTI LUPONE: A LIFE IN NOTES to be Presented at 92NY

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The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, a one-night-only event with the triple Tony Award winner. Celebrated for her iconic performances on Broadway in Company, Gypsy, Evita, and more, LuPone will return to the NYC concert stage to open the Tisch Music 2026/27 season on Thursday, October 1, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $90 and are available here.

For A Life in Notes, LuPone showcases a personal songbook blending such musical theater anthems as Company’s “The Ladies Who Lunch” and Evita’s “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” with standards and classic pop like “Alfie” (Bacharach/David), “The Man That Got Away” (Arlen/Gershwin), “Forever Young” (Bob Dylan), “A Song for You” (Leon Russell) and “In My Life” (Lennon/McCartney).

Conceived by Scott Wittman and written by Jeffrey Richman with music direction and arrangements by Joseph Thalken and Brad Phillips on strings, Patti LuPone’s A Life in Notes weaves songs and stories together into a musical memoir from the iconic artist.

ABOUT Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice production of Evita.

Ms. LuPone launched her concert career in 1980 at New York City’s legendary nightclub Les Mouches, performing late-night on Saturdays for 27 weeks, while also performing in Evita. Since then, she has continued to tour extensively, captivating audiences across North America, London’s West End, Australia, and Broadway. Her celebrated concert repertoire includes Don’t Monkey with Broadway, Far Away Places, A Life in Notes, and the 2026 tour of Matters of the Heart, marking the 25th anniversary of that beloved show.

New York stage appearances include: The Roommate; War Paint; Shows for Days; The Anarchist; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; The Old Neighborhood; Sweeney Todd; Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes; Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Robber Bridegroom.

London stage appearances include: Company; Master Class; Sunset Boulevard; Les Miserables; The Cradle Will Rock. Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra); The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut); Regina (Kennedy Center).

Film: Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid (opposite Joaquin Phoenix); The School for Good and Evil (Netflix); Last Christmas; The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; Heist; State and Main; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness.

TV/Streaming: The Network’s new series The Artist; Apple TV’s Palm Royale; And Just Like That; Marvel’s Agatha All Along; Hollywood; Pose; Mom; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Penny Dreadful; Girls; American Horror Story (NYC and Coven); 30 Rock; Glee; Frasier; and four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs Life Goes On.

Ms. LuPone is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company, and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

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