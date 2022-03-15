Out of the Box Theatrics Will Stream THE LAST FIVE YEARS For the One-Year Anniversary

Named to New York Times' 2021 Best Of Theatre List and a Drama League Award nominee, Out of the Box Theatrics production of The Last Five Years will have an encore engagement March 28 - April 10 after originally premiering in March of 2021. The highly acclaimed production originally ran March 15-28, 2021 and was extended twice in April and May due to popular demand. A New York Times Critics' Pick, tickets for this virtual production are on sale now at www.ootbtheatrics.com/l5y. Due to contractual requirements, availability is limited.

The Last Five Years, with book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, stars Nasia Thomas (Caroline or Change, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) and

Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell), and is directed and musically directed by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy).

The production, which was rehearsed remotely and filmed in a New York apartment in early 2021, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York and federal guidelines, was produced by Out of the Box Theatrics (Elizabeth Flemming, Founder and Producing Artistic Director; Ethan Paulini, Associate Artistic Director) in collaboration with Holmdel Theater Company.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last Five Years' unconventional structure consists of Cathy (Thomas), the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie (Edwards), the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

The Last Five Years originally premiered in 2001 at Chicago's Porchlight Theatre before premiering Off-Broadway in 2003 in a production starring Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz. The musical has since received multiple national and international productions in many languages. In 2013, it was revived Off-Broadway at Second Stage in a production starring Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor, and a film version starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan was released in 2014.

Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen (What the Constitution Means to Me). Production Designer is Adam Honoré (Ain't No Mo' and Chicken and Biscuits). Make-Up Advisor is Tina Scariano. Associate Director is Christina Franklin (For Colored Girls...). Associate Music Director is Cynthia Meng (Company, Hadestown). Stage Manager is Egypt Dixon. Assistant Stage Manager is Joshua Christensen.

Director of Photography and Videographer is Brian Bon. Assistant Cameraperson is Milton Guanga. Sound Operator is Nicole Maupin. Sound Editor is Carin M. Ford. Video Editor is DimlyWit Productions.

The orchestra features Cynthia Meng (Keyboard), Sterling Elliott (Cello 1 & 2), Orlando Wells (Violin), Jonathan Linden (Guitar), Chelton Grey (Bass) and Brandon Brooks (Drums).