Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Orietta Crispino's LET ME COOK FOR YOU to be Co-Presented by Cherry Lane Alternative & Theaterlab

Orietta Crispino's LET ME COOK FOR YOU to be Co-Presented by Cherry Lane Alternative & Theaterlab

This unique collaboration will bring together two powerhouse female-led producing organizations. 

Apr. 05, 2023  

Cherry Lane Alternative will co-present Orietta Crispino's intimate and interactive solo show, Let Me Cook for You with Theaterlab (Orietta Crispino, Artistic Director), April 28-May 28. This unique collaboration will bring together two powerhouse female-led producing organizations.

"It is with great pride and appreciation that I support a woman artist as fierce, passionate and enormously talented as Orietta Crispino." said Angelina Fiordellisi, Founding Artistic Director of Cherry Lane Alternative.

"It's such a gift to receive Angelina Fiordellisi's support and mentorship for this project," said writer/performer Orietta Crispino. "It was during This Beautiful Future, presented in January 2022 at Theaterlab that we had the chance to weave our connection. She was on stage and I wanted to make her feel at home, honoring her great experience by creating a space of calm and joy to make work in the middle of the pandemic. I think it was at that moment that we recognized each other, we were both women running a theater in NYC, sharing many of the same challenges and in that kinship, supporting one another."

Let Me Cook For You is a collage of inherited myths and apocryphal histories, melding the intoxicating act of storytelling with the ritual of preparing food. The 150-minute show, designed for an intimate audience of up to 15 people, features a home-cooked meal, an installation of unique garments from Orietta's designer collection, and a closing ceremony, in which strangers share more than just the space.

Performances will take place on Friday, April 28 at 7pm, Saturday, 29 at 7pm, Sunday, April 30 at 5pm, Monday, May 1 at 7pm, Tuesday, May 2 at 7pm, Friday, May 5 at 7pm, Saturday, May 6 at 7pm, Sunday, May 7 at 5pm, Monday, May 8 at 7pm, Wednesday, May 10 at 7pm, Friday, May 12 at 7pm, Saturday, May 13 at 7pm, Sunday, May 14 at 5pm, Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm, Friday, May 19 at 7pm, Saturday, May 20 at 7pm, Sunday, May 21 at 5pm, Tuesday, May 23 at 7pm, Friday, May 26 at 7pm, Saturday, May 27 at 7pm, and Sunday, May 28 at 5pm at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St Floor 3, New York, NY 10018). Seating is limited to 15 audience members per performance. Tickets ($35-$65) are available for advance purchase at www.theaterlabnyc.com, with group discounts available. The performance will run approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including one 10-minute intermission.

This show is a theatrical experience where the audience consumes food as they consume the larger-than-life story. Guests are invited to take their masks off and participate in this crucial element of the experience. In order to keep everyone safe, we will require a negative COVID test within 24 hours of the performance. You may submit your own COVID test (any kind will work, including at-home rapids) by taking a picture of your result and showing it at the door; we will also offer testing on-site. Those who wish to receive a test from Theaterlab on-site must email theaterlab36@gmail.com and request a test at least 48 hours before the show and arrive 30 minutes before the curtain time. Sharing space is meant to be joyous and fulfilling, so thank you for respecting our covid testing guidelines to ensure all present can safely enjoy the show.

Cherry Lane Alternative In keeping with Cherry Lane Alternative's 26-year history, our mission is to support playwrights and small theater companies whose programs uplift emerging writers, enhancing our culture's literary landscape and consequently, the future of American drama.

Theaterlab is an artistic laboratory dedicated to research into the nature of live performance. Through the development of new and experimental work, including theater, music, and visual arts, Theaterlab supports New York City's diverse community of artists as well as the general public interested in seeing emerging new work. Theaterlab also focuses on audience development as a creative project. We regard the theatrical experience as a creative public assembly with the audience as an important partner in fulfilling our mission. www.theaterlabnyc.com




The McKittrick Hotels Gallow Green to Reopen on Earth Day Photo
The McKittrick Hotel's Gallow Green to Reopen on Earth Day
The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, announced the grand reopening of its rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, on Earth Day, April 22, 2023.  
Pascale Armand, Tamara Tunie & More to Star in BERNARDAS DAUGHTERS World Premiere Off- Photo
Pascale Armand, Tamara Tunie & More to Star in BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS World Premiere Off-Broadway
The New Group and National Black Theatre have announced complete casting for the world premiere of Bernarda’s Daughters, by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
HERE Reveals 2023 Recipients of HARP Multi-Year Residencies with Awards of $50K-$125K Photo
HERE Reveals 2023 Recipients of HARP Multi-Year Residencies with Awards of $50K-$125K
HERE has announced four new members of the HERE Artist Residency Program (HARP), one of the most robust residency programs in the country and serving as a national model.
Jason Butler Harner, Patrick Page & More to Star in TITUS ANDRONICUS Reading at Red Bu Photo
Jason Butler Harner, Patrick Page & More to Star in TITUS ANDRONICUS Reading at Red Bull Theater
RED BULL THEATER has announced the complete cast for the next offering of a new season of OBIE Award-winning Revelation Readings: Titus Andronicus by William Shakespeare, directed by Jesse Berger.

More Hot Stories For You


ASI WIND's INNER CIRCLE Extends Into Early SeptemberASI WIND's INNER CIRCLE Extends Into Early September
April 5, 2023

Asi Wind’s Inner Circle's limited engagement has been extended for a fourth time to September 3.
Gingold Theatrical Group Presents SHAKESPEARE SONNET SOIREE This MonthGingold Theatrical Group Presents SHAKESPEARE SONNET SOIREE This Month
April 5, 2023

Gingold Theatrical Group  announced that the company will present Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée, a virtual event that will stream live on Sunday April 23, 2023, at 6pm ET, in honor of Shakespeare's 459th birthday. Shakespeare Sonnet Soirée is open to the public and will be available to watch live on GTG's Facebook page.
Photos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch GalaPhotos: See Martin Scorsese, Michael Mayer & More at the NYU Tisch Gala
April 4, 2023

See photos from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala, which made its grand return at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma & More To Lead 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works SeriesAlysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma & More To Lead 16th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series
April 4, 2023

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn’s award-winning New Works Series launches on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown.
Downtown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next MonthDowntown Urban Arts Festival Kicks Off Next Month
April 4, 2023

The DOWNTOWN URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL will present 16 plays (nine shorts and seven one-acts.) The festival kicks off on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 when Savion Glover and Reg E. Gaines (Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk) make a much-anticipated return to The Public Theater with the centerpiece production If Trane Wuz Here. 
share