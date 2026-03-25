Orfeh, Jay Armstrong Johnson and More to Perform at Rosie's Theater Kids' Passing It On Gala

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Rosie's Theater Kids will return to the stage on Monday, March 30, 2026 for this year's Passing It On Gala, honoring philanthropists and Broadway producers Stacie and Steven Weisbrot. The evening, which celebrates mentorship and the next generation of artists, will begin at 6:30 PM with a performance and honoree presentation at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, followed by a dinner hosted by Judy Gold featuring performances by Jay Armstrong Johnson, Liisi LaFontaine, and Orfeh.

The performance will feature Rosie's Theater Kids alongside professional mentors Tislarm Bouie, Hannah Cruz, Timothy Johnson, Derek Klena, Mayte Natalio, and Karen Ziemba, as well as alumni performers Anthony Garcia, Josiah Rivera, and Anthony Santos.

Past mentors of Rosie's Theater Kids include Broadway luminaries such as Adrienne Warren, Robert La Fosse, Jessie Mueller, Julio Monge, Board Member BD Wong, and our founder, Rosie O'Donnell. Passing It On is an event that honors our diverse community, unified by a lasting dedication to give back, nurture, and grow our future.

Started in 2010, Passing It On is a vital part of Rosie's Theater Kids' artistic programming that identifies the individual talents and unique gifts within each student. Mentors from the professional theater and music communities are paired with students so they may gain insight not only into the richness of each art form, but also into what they are capable of achieving.