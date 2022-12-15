One Night Only Performance of PIAF! THE SHOW to be Presented at Town Hall in January

As part of the 60th anniversary world tour, a one night only performance of the global sensation, PIAF! THE SHOW, will take place in New York City on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:30PM at Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street. Conceived and directed by theatrical maverick Gil Marsalla and starring internationally acclaimed Nathalie Lermitte, the French performer hailed as "Edith Piaf's legitimate musical heiress" PIAF! THE SHOW is a musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf. In two 45-minutes acts, the show narrates the rags-to-riches story of the Parisian singer's career through her unforgettable songs, complemented by a visual tapestry of previously unreleased photographs and images of famous Parisian locations of the Edith Piaf era. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215027®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fpiaf-the-show-new-york-new-york-01-25-2023%2Fevent%2F03005CDE615F0BFD?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

With more than 400 performances in over 50 countries, and a million tickets sold, Piaf! The Show is the biggest french success in the world since 2015. It is unanimously considered by Edith Piaf's close friends, such as Ginou Richer, (her private secretary), Germaine Ricord, (her friend) and above all Charles Dumont and Charles Aznavour, as the most beautiful tribute to her career that has ever been produced. Acclaimed french actor Alain Delon says of Nathalie, 'It is because she is a great singer and a great actress, that she does not imitate Piaf... but that she IS Piaf on stage!'

real name Edith Giovanna Gassion, was born in Paris on the 19 December 1915 and died in Grasse, France on October 11, 1963. She was a French cabaret singer songwriter. She is considered the archetype of French singers - a national treasure - and 50 years after her death, remains the most famous French performer both in France and throughout the world. She became known as ''la Môme Piaf'' (''The Little Sparrow) from an early age, due to her extreme stage fright and her small stature (she was only 4'8" tall) and performed songs which became great classics such as: La Vie en Rose, Non je ne regrette rien, Hymne à l'amour, Mon légionnaire, La foule, Milord, Mon Dieu, L'Accordéoniste. She inspired songwriters and mentored many young artists. She received international success over her lifetime, despite a difficult and tragic end to her career due to serious health problems.

Nathalie Lermitte

released her first album "Tu es tout ce que j'aime" at the age of 18, and it sold more than 400,000 copies. In 1995 she opened for Michel Leeb at the Olympia with Herbert Léonard. She has also recorded numerous theme songs for television series and cartoons. 1989 marks her foray into musical comedy. She perfomed in "Starmania" taking on the role of Cristal for three years at the Marigny theater in Paris. The show then went on tour, ending in Moscow and St. Petersburg. She then began a succession of roles in various musicals in which she often found herself cast in the role of Edith Piaf. Nathalie is a music chronicler in the program "Chabada" every Sunday at 17:00 on France 3 from 2009 to 2012. Since February 2015, she has played the role of the Queen in the play "La petite fille aux allumettes" nominated for the Molières and directed by David Rozen at the Théâtre du Palais Royal, Théâtre du Gymnase and on tour. In 2018, she joined Piaf! The Show.

Author, Producer and Director residing in Nice, France, Gil Marsalla is currently making a lot of headlines, having become in a few years the initiator of the revival of the musical heritage of the 20th century with his shows that are enjoying worldwide success. He has been studying music since the age of 14 and has had an artistic career as a musician, musical director, conductor and artistic director. For the past 20 years, he has been producing successful musical shows and large-scale events with his production company (Directo Productions) which he founded in 2001. Since 2007, he has been writing, producing, and directing his shows all over the world, with which he has enjoyed worldwide success. In addition to the worldwide success of: Paris! The Show (2014), Piaf! The Show (2015), Formidable! Aznavour (2017), Douce France (2018), Piaf Symphonic (2019), Brel! The Show (2020), Cyrano De Bergerac The Musical (2021), What Now My Love (2022).

Grasse à Edith museum was created in 1967 by Mr Bernard Marchois with the aim of keeping the artist's memory alive. Over the years Bernard collected objects, records and photos, thus creating the Edith Piaf Museum in Paris. Today it is the largest collection in the world and the only one to be offered to the public in a place where Bernard (at 81) receives tourists from all over the world.