One Million Musicals Presents ELENORA AND THE MOUNTAIN OF LOVE

One Million Musicals has announced the premiere of its fifth production, "Elenora and The Mountain Of Love," featuring Emma Hunton (Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, Good Trouble), Henry McGinness (Book of Mormon), Bryce Charles (Encore!), Cody Jamison Strand (Book of Mormon), and many more.

In a fantastical world of magical magic and mythical monsters, of wondrous wizards and whimsical warriors, one woman sets forth on an epic quest to attain the one desire that has perpetually eluded her: romantic validation of her self-worth. With a song in her heart and a loyal platypus at her side, she ventures to the legendary Mountain of Love to find her soulmate once and for all. To summit its peak, however, Elenora and her platypus friend will have to brave deadly challenges that will test them to their very souls. Will they survive?? Will they find true love?

One Million Musicals is a podcast that began with a simple dream... A dream to write and produce ONE MILLION Podcast musicals and release them for the world to hear! Is this dream absurd? A fantasy? Perhaps, but that's what makes it so darn exciting. Show creators Jacob Ben-Shmuel (Book of Mormon) and Alan Blake Bachelor (Blumhouse's "Uncanny Annie") have summoned a team of elite musical operatives from the farthest reaches of Broadway, Films and TV to help release the monthly show. Their journey is far from over. Three musicals down, 999,995 to go...

Upended by the pandemic and left without work, Jacob and Alan decided to create a project that would allow them to continue to artistically create while also expanding the accessibility of the high quality, broadway quality musical theatre to audiences everywhere. One Million Musicals is that project.

Learn more at https://wearecampfire.media/podcasts/one-million-musicals/