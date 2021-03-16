Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Off-Broadway To Return With THE SUPER CRAZY FUNTIME SHOW

The show follows strict safety guidelines. The Players Theatre has a new air filtration system, socially distanced seating and requires mask wearing.

Mar. 16, 2021  

The Super Crazy Funtime Show, Off-Broadway's first show since the pandemic is set to open April 2, 2021.

Dino Valentino (Anthony Giordano) and Francis Merryweather (Artie Brennan) invite you to their live taping of a fictional TV show in an unforgettable Off-Broadway experience.

Tickets start at $40. Click here to purchase.

The award-winning (and vaccinated) cast will bring joy to your quarantined life with memorable characters, socially distanced games, prizes and more! You have never experienced anything like it. You deserve a laugh after a LONG 2020. Give your brain a break. Hop aboard the crazy train and enjoy theatre again.

The show follows strict safety guidelines. The Players Theatre has a new air filtration system, socially distanced seating and requires mask wearing. An entire team of certified coronavirus response officers will be on hand for each performance to make sure all safety procedures are followed.

Executive produced by Anthony Giordano, Artie Brennan and Jacki Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics) in association with Michael Sgouros and The Players Theatre. Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Stephanie Driscoll.


