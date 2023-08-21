Odd Salon NYC: HALLOW to be Presented at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present Odd Salon NYC: HALLOW at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street) on Tuesday,, September 19 at 7pm (doors at 6:30pm) The performance will also be available to livestream. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:455. The performance will run approximately 2 hours.

On Tuesday, September 19th join Odd Salon NYC for HALLOW, six stories of lost arks and spooky relics, sacred sites and sanctified people, worshiped bones and the forgotten dead.

Featuring Stories By:

Pam Segura, The Place Where We Get Bows: Manhattan and the Lenape People

It can be argued that the most hallowed ground in New York City is New York City itself, as most of us live and work on the unceded land of the Lenape peoples. Come learn some of the history of these First Nations people, specifically the history of the island Odd Salon NY takes place on, Manhattan.

Theresa Handwerk, City of the Dead: Hidden and Forgotten Gravesites of NYC

We go about our days in New York City with about 8.3 million other living souls, but what of those who populated the Big Apple in centuries past? Many of them lie quietly in hidden corners, but thousands are laid to rest beneath our very feet. Where in NYC are these hallowed remains spending eternity...and is there any room left for YOU?

Casey Selden, Witches’ Sabbath: St Walpurgis Eve

Can an 8th century Catholic Saint protect you from the witchiest night of the year, when evil powers are at their strongest? Or would you rather join the witches at their annual mountaintop conference and soirée? Either way, St. Walpurga is here to bless you with an extra bonus Halloween season each year.

Ily Squirrel Collins, 37 Ghosts: The Ichthyosaurs Residents of a Mining Town

During the gold rush, dead miners were buried steps away from where they pulled gold from the ground. Little did they know, they were also a short donkey ride from the largest death assemblage of ichthyosaurs found to date. It remains a mystery, to this day, how those prehistoric reptiles died…

Leonard Apeltsin, Edward and the Lost Ark of the Covenant

In 1941, amidst the ravages of war in Ethiopia, - Scholar and soldier, Edward Ullendorf steps into a secluded church, searching for an elusive prize: the Lost Ark of the Covenant. Having vanished in 586 BC, this sacred relic housed the Ten Commandments and supposedly possessed the power to smite anyone who dared disrespect it. We delve into the mystic history of the Ark, the various theories swirling around its secret location, and Professor Ullendorf's efforts to unveil its resting place.

JR Pepper, Blood, Bones and Body Parts: Weird Christian Relics

The idea of a religious relic is something found in most religions. However the ones found in Christianity can be particularly macabre. Sometimes they’re only a piece of fabric. Other times, an ampule of human blood, or a piece of foreskin. Come hear what other artifacts ancient Christianity holds…

