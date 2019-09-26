OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD Announces Extension

Due to extremely strong ticket demand, the acclaimed production of Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, directed by Whitney White, has been extended one week and will now run through Sunday, October 27.

The production, which opened on Tuesday, September 24, features Carmen Berkeley, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel.

Tickets for Our Dear Dead Drug Lord start at $39 and are available by phone at (212) 541-4516, online at wptheater.org or 2st.com, or in person at the Tony Kiser Theater at 305 W. 43rd Street. Tickets are also available at the McGinn/Cazale Theater one hour prior to curtain. Discounts for groups of 10 or more may be purchased by calling (212) 787-8302 x 130. Subscriptions to WP Theater's 2019-2020 season are available by calling (212) 765-1706 or at wptheater.org. Packages start at $99. Subscriptions to Second Stage Theater's 2019-2020 Season are available by calling Second Stage Subscriber Services at (212) 246-4422, visiting 2ST.com or 305 W. 43rd Street. Packages begin at $193 for 3 plays.

In this fierce and feverish world premiere comedy from WP Theater and Second Stage, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood - the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun.





