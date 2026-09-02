ON YOUR FEET! Begins Performances at The Argyle Theatre This Month

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Argyle Theatre is presenting ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, written by Alexander Dinelaris (Book) and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Music & Lyrics), is the the exhilarating, music-filled true story of two artists who believed in their talent, their music and—above all—each other. The Argyle production will be directed and choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with Emily Esposito serving as Assistant Director and Bryan Menjivar as Assistant Choreographer.

Featuring some of the biggest hits of the past four decades, ON YOUR FEET! begins performances September 17 and continues through October 25, 2026, and will celebrate opening night on Saturday, September 19 at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon.

ON YOUR FEET! tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two artists who defied the odds to become international sensations and helped bring a groundbreaking new sound from the streets of Miami to audiences around the world.

A celebration of love, perseverance, family and the infectious power of music, the musical traces the Estefans' extraordinary journey—from their early days and the rise of the Miami Sound Machine to international superstardom, unexpected challenges and a determination that refused to quit.

Packed with iconic hits including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live for Loving You,” “Conga” and more, ON YOUR FEET! is a joyous theatrical celebration guaranteed to have audiences doing exactly what the title promises.

Leading the company are Kristen Tarragó (National Tour: On Your Feet!) as Gloria Estefan and Max Cervantes (National Tour: Chicago) as Emilio Estefan. They are joined by Megan Elyse Fulmer (Regional: Take the Lead, Paper Mill Playhouse) as Gloria Fajardo, Diana Yanez (Off-Broadway: Latina Christmas Special), Rudy Martinez (Regional: In the Heights, Signature Theatre) as Jose Fajardo, Isa Peña (TV: “American Idol”) as Rebecca, Noah Marcus (Off-Broadway: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Phil, Jackie Andrea (Regional: Mary Poppins, John W. Engeman Theater) as Little Gloria, with Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero sharing the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio, with Manuela “Mango” Agudelo (New York: Fall for Dance, New York City Center), Juliana Andrea Betancur (Regional: In the Heights, The Gateway Playhouse), Rodrigo Calderon (Off-Broadway/NYC: Hasta que rompa el hueso, Repertorio Español), Felipe Cristancho-Rodriguez (National Tour: Kinky Boots), Angelina DiDea (Regional: West Side Story, The Gateway), Jorge Echeverria (Opera: Aida, Metropolitan Opera), Corinne Ferrer (Regional: How to Dance in Ohio, Syracuse Stage), Mallorie Mendoza (Regional: Kinky Boots, Bucks County Playhouse), Bryan Ernesto Menjivar (Regional: On Your Feet! En Español). Jon Rodéz (Regional: In the Heights, Broadway Music Circus), Lena Rodriguez (New York: Favaloro: A Heart in Pieces, Teatro LATEA), Oscar Antonio Rodriguez (Film: West Side Story).

The creative team includes Vincent Ortega (Director/Choreographer), Jonathan Brenner and Analise Levesque (Music Director), Abbey Kuhns (Scenic & Projections Designer), John Salutz (Lighting Designer), Amanda Scanze (Costume Designer), Jinx Kenyon (Hair/Wig/Make-Up Designer), Kimberly O'Loughlin (Sound Designer), Russ Brown (Music Coordinator), Callie Hester (Production Manager, Props Designer), Pat Downes (Technical Director), Rachael Sheffer (Production Stage Manager) and Gabby Duarte (Assistant Stage Manager). Michael Cassara is the Casting Director.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! Range from $70-$95 and may be purchased online at ArgyleTheatre.com or by calling the Box Office (631) 230-3500.

Performance Schedule: Wednesday & Thursday at 7 PM; Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM; Saturday matinees at 2:30 PM; Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Select Wednesday matinees at 2 PM (Sept. 30th & Oct. 7th).

For tickets and the complete performance schedule, please visit ArgyleTheatre.com.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming