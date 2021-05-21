Nxt Generation Theatrics Presents Second Virtual Concert NGT ROCKS

16-year-old performer and producer, Lana Schwartz (Off Broadway's Endangered!), is producing her entirely teen-run theatre company, Nxt Generation Theatrics', second virtual concert, "NGT Rocks", premiering on June 1 at 7pm, with 30% of the proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund and Stop AAPI Hate. The concert includes Carly Gendell (School of Rock Original Broadway Cast), Diego Lucano (School of Rock on Broadway), Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+), Patrick Higgins (Spielberg's West Side Story), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway), along with a group of exciting young talent, and is stage managed by Ali Baldacchino (Fun Home on Broadway). Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available at www.NxtGenTheatrics.com.

Lana formed Nxt Generation Theatrics in 2019, in order to create more opportunities to empower teens and to help the next generation gain experience and exposure to the arts by jumping in and managing every aspect of creating a theatrical experience. Their first in-person show was shut down due to COVID, so Lana decided to take a bad situation and turn it into something positive. "We'll return to live performances when it's safe to do so," said Schwartz, "but, for now, there's never been a better time to come together to work on creating something that will build community, bringing us all back together, at the same time as helping to benefit organizations like The Actors Fund and Stop AAPI Hate who are doing such important work."

In February, Nxt Generation Theatrics premiered their first streaming production, "The NGT Winter Concert", featuring 24 rising young talents performing current and classic Broadway hits. The response was overwhelming, with more than 800 views to date, and with deeply-impressed producers, agents and managers reaching out to inquire about hiring or representing the teens involved. Funds from the Winter Concert helped benefit two very worthy non-profit organizations, Developing Artists and the Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, who were each nominated and selected by the cast.

Now, this amazing teen organization is back with "NGT Rocks", a collection of current and classic pop and rock tunes, ranging from songs by Billy Joel to Alanis Morrissette to Radiohead to Harry Styles to One Direction, including some exciting and surprising new mash-ups and vocal arrangements.

For "NGT Rocks", the creative team of teenagers, with Lana at the helm, managed every aspect of creating the theatrical experience, from performing, to producing, to casting, to editing, sound design, social media, filming, crafting vocal arrangements, and playing all the instruments. All performances were recorded separately, in the performer's homes, and then audio mixed and video-edited to create stunning harmonies and combined performances.

The cast and crew unanimously voted to have this concert help support The Actors Fund and Stop AAPI Hate, and they're incredibly proud to do their small part to help raise awareness and funds for those organizations.

Free or pay-what-you-wish tickets to the concert are available at bit.ly/NGTROCKS. Additional donations and support can be provided at bit.ly/NGTSupport.

NGT Rocks features performances by Robert Charles Avigdor, Lizzie Buller, Swayam Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+), Jalen Bunch, Maddie Dick, Collin Flanagan, Carly Gendell (School Of Rock), Ava Giorgione, Patrick Higgins (Spielberg's West Side Story), Manuel Hodgson, Zoe Holtzman, recording artist Anakeesta Ironwood, Anya Jiménez, Jessi Kaplan, Brooke Lelia, Diego Lucano (School Of Rock), Emilie Miranda, Charlotte Moore, Indijhan Richard, Lana Schwartz (Tracks starring opposite Lakeith Stanfield), Zoe Siegel, Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway), and Morgan Ziegler. It's produced by Lana Schwartz; casting by Hayes Phillip; video editing by Simone DiNota and Lana Schwartz; stage manager Ali Baldacchino (Fun Home); music supervisor Maddie Dick; and audio mixing by Lana Schwartz.