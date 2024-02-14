Nicole Travolta's DOING ALRIGHT To Have New York Premiere At SoHo Playhouse

Catch Nicole Travolta's one-woman show, Doing Alright, directed by The Groundlings company member Lauren Burns, now playing Off-Broadway through February 24, 2024 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.

Los Angeles based actress/comedian Nicole Travolta debuted Doing Alright at the legendary Groundlings theater in Los Angeles in 2023, with the first two nights selling out in just days. She then had a successful run (including five star reviews) at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland as well as sold out shows in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.

Doing Alright is a lively and unique account of Nicole's life as a compulsive shopper who freed herself from debt and shame (and the weight of a famous last name) by a bizarre, real-life journey through the world of spray tanning. Surprisingly, it was a job she loved, and her impressions will introduce some of the eccentric characters she met to her audiences. Through humor, Travolta lightens issues such as debt, depression, divorce, addiction and female empowerment-all of which she has experienced first-hand. And she tells how this journey helped her find herself once more.

Nicole Travolta's hilarious impressions of "Sex and the City" characters, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge, Elizabeth Holmes and more boast tens of thousands, and in some cases, millions of views on social media.

Nicole has trained at The Groundlings and UCB, and has appeared in the sitcoms "Two and a Half Men" (CBS), "The Middle" (ABC) and "Anger Management" (FX).

Tickets

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm. Tickets are $36.50 (includes fees). To purchase and for more info visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292284®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sohoplayhouse.com%2Fupcoming-events%2Fdoing-alright?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.