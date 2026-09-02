Nick Blaemire's SOON and More Set For Out Of The Box Theatrics 2026-2027 Season

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Out of the Box Theatrics has announced complete programming for the 2026-2027 season. Some Demon by Laura Waldren (TV: “This is Hell,” “I Hate Suzie”) will follow Nick Blaemire's Soon to round out the inaugural “Loft Series;” Sara Cooper (Regional: HoT, The Memory Show) and Lynne Shankel's (Broadway: Allegiance; Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz) Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls will join The World's Cassette Library by Mike Nappi, Sam Durant Hunter, and Max Sangerman for the “Building the Box Workshop Series;” and Grethe B. by Alexa Junge (TV: “Friends,” Sex and the City,” “United States of Tara”) will launch “The Edit: Cold Reading Series.”

All programming will operate from Out of the Box Theatrics' new home at 308 West 46th Street.

The spring season of the Loft Series will feature the US premiere of Laura Waldren's Some Demon, directed by Katie Birenboim (Off-Broadway: Nina, The Lucky Ones; National tour: Annie). Originally produced in the UK, both in London and at the Bristol Old Vic to great acclaim, this searing, poignant and surprisingly funny play was also the recipient of the prestigious Papatango Prize. Some Demon will follow the previously announced Off-Broadway premiere of Nick Blaemire's Soon. Performances of Some Demon begin April 7, 2027 and opening night is April 12, 2027.

OOTB's Building the Box Workshop series will host industry presentations of Sara Cooper's and Lynne Shankel's Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls. Featuring an all-women+ cast and an original through-composed 1920-2020s mashup score, the Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls tells the true story of the capitalist exploitation and knowing radium poisoning of workers by the U.S. Radium Corporation—and the women who fought back. Presentations of Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls are November 14-15, 2026 and will follow the previously announced The World's Cassette Library by Mike Nappi, Sam Durant Hunter, and Max Sangerman.

The latest in Out of the Box Theatrics' development programs The Edit: Cold Reading Series will launch with Grethe B., a new play by three-time Emmy Award nominee Alexa Junge. Grethe B. follows twelve-year-old Grethe—cheeky, unmanageable, and an exuberantly unreliable narrator—and her journey in Hans Asperger's clinic, Vienna's diagnostic nerve center, during Hitler's rise. A one-day reading, The Edit is designed to give writers the opportunity to hear their work aloud and receive feedback to further develop the play. Grethe B. is slated for a Fall 2026 reading.

Cast and creative teams for Some Demon, The World's Cassette Library, Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls, and Grethe B. will be announced at a later date.

Soon

Off-Broadway premiere

By Nick Blaemire

Directed by Will Blum

With Ava Delaney, Mylinda Hull, Mike Millan, and Oliver Richman

The Loft at 308 West 46th Street

Performances begin September 30, 2026

Opening night October 5, 2026

Presented in association with Bella Vita Entertainment, Dru Margolis, and Red Horse LLC

What do you do when you only have a few months to live? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

Some Demon

American Premiere

By Laura Waldren

Directed by Katie Birenboim

Cast to be announced

The Loft at 308 West 46th Street

Performances begin April 7, 2027

Opening night April 12, 2027

Some Demon centers around the unlikely and complicated bond between two patients at an adult eating disorder clinic. Originally produced in the UK, both in London and at the Bristol Old Vic to great acclaim, this searing, poignant and surprisingly funny play was also the recipient of the prestigious Papatango Prize.

The World's Cassette Library

Book and Lyrics by Mike Nappi, Sam Durant Hunter, and Max Sangerman

Director and cast to be announced

Industry presentation October 21, 2026

Produced with Molly Brown and Jessica Sporn

In the wake of their brother Joey's passing, estranged siblings Krysti, Michael and Brian uncover a box of dusty cassette tapes upon which Joey recorded countless treasured memories. A journey through the past inevitably rips open old wounds and begs a difficult question: forgive or forget?

Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls

Co-conceived by Sara Cooper and Lynne Shankel

Book and Music by Lynne Shankel

Lyrics by Lynne Shankel and Sara Cooper

Director and cast to be announced

Industry presentations November 12th-13th, 2026

Featuring an all-women+ cast and an original through-composed 1920-2020s mashup score, Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Perpetual Sunshine and the Ghost Girls tells the true story of the capitalist exploitation and knowing radium poisoning of workers by the U.S. Radium Corporation—and the women who fought back.

Grethe B.

By Alexa Junge

Director and cast to be announced

Fall 2026

Twelve-year-old Grethe—cheeky, unmanageable, and an exuberantly unreliable narrator—is labeled “wayward” and “schizophrenic” and sent to Hans Asperger's clinic, Vienna's diagnostic nerve center, where she barrels into Sister Vik, a flinty nun who becomes her fixed star. Asperger's team makes a radical discovery—separating autism from the era's catch-all diagnosis of schizophrenia—hoping it will mean proper care and rehabilitation. As Hitler rises, that new language is turned against the children. Grethe remains stubbornly herself, and Vik must rethink what “normal” means—and what love requires when the ground beneath them turns lethal. Told with speed, jokes, puppets and wild theatricality, Grethe B. is a love story between a girl and the nun who saved her life.

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