NewYorkRep Presents CIVILWRIGHTS PART 2

Presented by NewYorkRep in association with Rashad V. Chambers and Five Ohm Productions, the short play series, CivilWrights, will continue with Shot: Caught a Soul. The 30-minute play by Gloria J. Browne-Marshall streams live, Sunday, March 21, 6PM, at FiveOhm.TV.

CivilWrights presentations are free and open to all with registration. To register forShot: Caught a Soul, visit FiveOhm.tv/nyrep/civilwrights.

A shot rings out on a dark street. There are only two witnesses - Kareem, a Black teenager, and O'Donald, a White police officer. The truth will not die. Kareem's soul haunts the officer who took the shot. This two-character, one act play, examines police-involved civilian shootings from a place of spiritual realism, looking at both sides and asking the question - why?

The play will be followed by a Town Hall discussion with the playwright and panelists including Jeffrey Schlanger, Deputy Commissioner for Risk Management, NYPD; Jennifer Epps-Addison, Network President & Co-Executive Director, Center for Popular Democracy/Center for Popular Democracy Action; and Lauren Footman, Director of Outreach and Equity at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.

Browne-Marshall, who has written seven plays and four books, says "my first book was written in Alabama motels when I was a civil-rights attorney. Some may see a contradiction in being a legal correspondent, attorney, professor and playwright, but I was determined to be like James Baldwin, a writer, activist and playwright."

Browne-Marshall has a law degree and is a professor of constitutional law at John Jay College. She is a legal correspondent covering Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court and the United Nations.

A response to the national crisis on systemic racism, the CivilWrights short play series features a range of subjects, perspectives and content within BIPOC realities, which explore the current and ongoing political and social climate around all forms of racism. Plays presented in the CivilWrights short play series are followed by a Town Hall style talk-back to foster conversation about equality and also create a more inclusive American Theatre.

"I am honored to co-produce this series with NewYorkRep," says Rashad V. Chambers, co-producer of CivilWrights. "I have always admired the organization's mission statement to inspire and compel social change. Our country and industry are in a place of awakening and I am grateful that we can not only create opportunities for BIPOC writers and directors, but also be catalysts for awareness and action."

DETAILS:

SHOT: CAUGHT A SOUL

by Gloria J. Browne-Marshall

Directed by Jeffery V. Thompson

featuring R. Khalil Addams-Pilgrim, Stephanie Berry, Noran Anthony Small,

Mike Timoney and Jeffery V. Thompson