New York Theatre Barn's A Day at the Stand to Feature New Musical and More

New York Theatre Barn will host A Day at the Stand on Saturday, December 9th, 2023 at the Tree Riders NYC Christmas tree stand in New York City’s East Village. The 30-minute presentation of songs from original musicals in development will be streamed live at 12PM on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube channel.

The festive presentation will feature songs from the new musicals A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! (written by Aaron Kenny, Rob Berliner, and Harrison Bryan), Xena: Warrior Musical (written by S.C. Lucier and Meghan Rose) Mommie Dearest (written by Christina Crawford and David Nehls), Little Miss Perfect (written by Joriah Kwamé), Winner (written by Nico Juber and Joe Barros), and Andy, Keith and Jean-Michel (written by Matthew Puckett).

Featuring performances by Aaron Kenny, Rob Berliner, Harrison Bryan and students from The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts: CheyenneTaylor Ballew, MaKayla Barksdale, Georgia Billington, Jairus Bob, Indya Emelyn Cherise, Alexandra Derousie, Marissa DeVries, Aakash Dookhie, Camila Fernandez, Hallee Hazelton, Ileann, JoJo, Joshua Irby-Shabazz, Da'Marion Ta'Sean Jones, Daniel LaMond, Jordan Livingston, Rachel Locke, Sophia Lopez, Ju’el Martin, Mattie MacFalls, Valeria N. Mictil Rivera, Bailey Monet, Camille Paré, Teresa Peroni, Kyle Rehme, Alicia Rignola, Iris Sandoval, Elisa Shaw, Ollice Spaulding, Jonah Staskel, Claire Sutton, Jaeden Thomas, and Kimora Whitacre.

New York Theatre Barn is a Manhattan-based non-profit theatre company that has served as an inclusive home for original culture shifting musicals during incubation since 2007. A sponsor of New York Theatre Barn and a champion of artists, Tree Riders NYC is an East Village-based business that sells Christmas trees and hand-crafted wreaths in partnership with St. Mark's Church in the Bowery. Currently in their 13th year, Tree Riders NYC was founded with the intention to employ as many New York City artists as possible, as well as give back to the arts community. The Tree Riders are expanding their reach to include a nonprofit sponsorship program to support the performing arts, as well as a thriving online business and delivery system. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website at www.nytheatrebarn.org.