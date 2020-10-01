New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Postpones NYC Season, Announces Virtual Gala and Performances

NYGASP will feature performances by Victoria Clark, Robert Cuccioli and more!

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players has postponed their traditional NYC season of live performance full productions until 2021-2022. In its place, an exciting and creative virtual season is underway with lots to look forward to for fans and patrons of the company. Raise a glass with NYGASP as the company toasts the best of Gilbert & Sullivan at NYGASP's first ever Virtual Gala, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 7PM!

NYGASP will be celebrating "With Unusual Revelry," like those famous Pirates of Penzance, and deliver the company's signature brand of musical merriment in an entirely new way. NYGASP is honored to feature exclusive performances by Broadway stars and Honorary Board members, Victoria Clark and Robert Cuccioli, as well as appearances by NYGASP's unrivaled roster of artists. Grab the best seat in (your) house, as the beauty and wit of this repertoire is served up sofa-side. Connect with the NYGASP community via live chat during the show and stick around for the official After-Party on Zoom, hosted by some of your company favorites.

The event is free and registration is at www.nygasp.org

Victoria Clark is equally at home in plays, musicals, film, television, and the concert stage, she maintains a wonderfully diverse acting career, including Broadway's The Light in the Piazza (TONY award), Gigi, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Sister Act (TONY nominations). She is also an accomplished stage director with work spanning from original musicals to opera to educational programming. She fostered a love of G&S at Yale University, appearing as some of the duo's most beloved heroines.

Robert Cuccioli is known by many for his critically acclaimed TONY nominated performance as the title role in the Broadway hit musical Jekyll & Hyde (earning Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and FANY Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Musical), he began his career starring in Gilbert & Sullivan comic operas with The Light Opera of Manhattan. Broadway: Les Miserables (Javert); Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark (Dr. Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin). Robert is also a sought-after director and concert performer.

On Sunday, November 15th at 3:00 PM, NYGASP will present The Heroines of Gilbert & Sullivan: We Really Know Our Worth. Laurelyn Watson Chase hosts a musical exploration and discussion of women in G&S works from their premieres to modern day. How do today's women interpret and feel about the heroines of Gilbert & Sullivan? Get the opinions that really matter! Featuring Claire Leyden, soprano; Amy Maude Helfer, mezzo-soprano; Angela Christine Smith, contralto; Alena Gerst Daily LCSW, RYT, Dr. Jamé Heskett, and Lauren Wenegrat, Esq. Registration is at: www.nygasp.org

NYGASP's grand finale for 2020 will feature David Macaluso, Matthew Wages and Daniel Greenwood reprising their roles in Cox and Box. Sullivan and Bernand's comic operetta, Cox and Box, is now a premiere cinematic stage performance adapted especially for NYGASP. In this one act farce, Mr. Cox and Mr. Box dig in their heels, and Victorian formality is thrown to the wind, when they discover the mischievous scheme of their landlord Sgt. Bouncer. The premiere will be streamed at 7PM on Sunday, December 27, 2020, and includes a virtual meet and greet afterwards with the cast and producers. Tickets will be available soon on www.nygasp.org!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You