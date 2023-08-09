New Ohio Theatre's Final Production, ULTRA LEFT VIOLENCE, Premieres Tonight

The last ever production at the Obie Award-winning New Ohio Theatre, Ultra Left Violence, opens tonight at 7pm. The play runs August 9 - 12, with a livestream on August 10. Text is by New Ohio's Artistic Director Robert Lyons. Daniel Irizarry directs.

After 30 glorious years, New Ohio Theatre is closing shop with another wild Irizarry/Lyons collaboration. Following the success of My Onliness ("A welcome gust of weird" - The New York Times), Ultra Left Violence explores an Academia of the Mind, featuring two students free-associating an anti-capitalist manifesto, a Professor slipping into dementia, and love poems from the visiting Poet. With live music.

The cast features Pepper Binkley, Daniel Irizarry, Rhys Tivey and Folami Williams.

The design team includes Deb O (Set), Meghan E. Healey (Costumes), Matthew Deinhart (Lights), M Florian Staab (Sound) and Rhys Tivey (Composer).

The production team includes Emily Hart (Stage Manager), Ricky Brown (Assistant Stage Manager) and Amelie Lyons (Associate Producer).

BRING A BOOK! The creators of the show are asking all audience members to bring a book to donate to the production. Any book. (Books may be incorporated into the show.) All books will be donated to Housing Works Bookstore at the end of the run.

Live in-person performances are Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm. The Thursday night performance is livestreamed at 7pm ET. New Ohio Theatre is located at 154 Christopher St. in NYC.

