New Ohio Theatre's Final Production, ULTRA LEFT VIOLENCE, Premieres Tonight

The play runs August 9 - 12, with a livestream on August 10.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 2 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
The Negro Ensemble Company to Premiere MECCA IS BURNING at Harlem Schoool Of The Arts In A Photo 4 The Negro Ensemble Company to Premiere MECCA IS BURNING at Harlem Schoool Of The Arts In August

New Ohio Theatre's Final Production, ULTRA LEFT VIOLENCE, Premieres Tonight

The last ever production at the Obie Award-winning New Ohio Theatre, Ultra Left Violence, opens tonight at 7pm. The play runs August 9 - 12, with a livestream on August 10. Text is by New Ohio's Artistic Director Robert Lyons. Daniel Irizarry directs.

After 30 glorious years, New Ohio Theatre is closing shop with another wild Irizarry/Lyons collaboration. Following the success of My Onliness ("A welcome gust of weird" - The New York Times), Ultra Left Violence explores an Academia of the Mind, featuring two students free-associating an anti-capitalist manifesto, a Professor slipping into dementia, and love poems from the visiting Poet. With live music.

The cast features Pepper Binkley, Daniel Irizarry, Rhys Tivey and Folami Williams.

The design team includes Deb O (Set), Meghan E. Healey (Costumes), Matthew Deinhart (Lights), M Florian Staab (Sound) and Rhys Tivey (Composer).

The production team includes Emily Hart (Stage Manager), Ricky Brown (Assistant Stage Manager) and Amelie Lyons (Associate Producer).

BRING A BOOK! The creators of the show are asking all audience members to bring a book to donate to the production. Any book. (Books may be incorporated into the show.) All books will be donated to Housing Works Bookstore at the end of the run.

Live in-person performances are Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm. The Thursday night performance is livestreamed at 7pm ET. New Ohio Theatre is located at 154 Christopher St. in NYC.

More info at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Julia VanderVeen to Bring MY GRANDMOTHERS EYEPATCH to The Kraine Theatre Photo
Julia VanderVeen to Bring MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH to The Kraine Theatre

Don't miss Julia VanderVeen's award-winning comedy 'My Grandmother's Eyepatch' at The Kraine Theatre. Get ready for a night of laughter and absurdity as this hilarious clown show runs until August 15th.

2
20 SECONDS, Award-Winning Play with Music, to Make New York City Premiere in September Photo
20 SECONDS, Award-Winning Play with Music, to Make New York City Premiere in September

Discover the details of the New York City premiere of '20 Seconds,' an award-winning play with music. Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

3
PSYCHIC SELF DEFENSE by Normandy Sherwood is Coming to HERE Photo
PSYCHIC SELF DEFENSE by Normandy Sherwood is Coming to HERE

Prepare to be amazed as 'Psychic Self Defense' by Normandy Sherwood takes the stage at HERE. Uncover the secrets of this mind-blowing theatrical performance and experience the power of psychic self-defense. Don't miss out on this unforgettable show running at HERE.

4
Ensemble Studio Theatre Unveils Exciting Lineup for the 2023-24 Season Photo
Ensemble Studio Theatre Unveils Exciting Lineup for the 2023-24 Season

Get a sneak peek into the highly anticipated 2023-24 season at Ensemble Studio Theatre, featuring an impressive lineup of plays and events that are sure to captivate theater enthusiasts. Find out what to expect and mark your calendars for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You