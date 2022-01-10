New Ohio Theatre to Present 2022 NOW IN PROCESS

New Ohio Theatre will welcome the return of Now In Process, its annual in-person presentation of work-in-progress projects formerly presented under the banner of the Producers Club. The 2022 lineup includes four works: The Forest At Night by Claire and Pierce Siebers (Jan 26-27), Who Gets To Be Egyptian? by MikeDriven (Jan 29-30), Kept In the Dark by Exiled Tongues (Feb 2-3) and The Porch on Windy Hill, conceived and directed by Sherry Lutken (Feb 5-6.) All shows will be presented at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street, NYC). Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://newohiotheatre.org/now-in-process/. The second evening of each presentation will be also available as a live stream; check the website for details.

Now In Process is New Ohio's free-floating, ad hoc, instant-gratification, impulse-driven, pop-up work-in-progress showing that offers NYC indie theatre artists the opportunity to flex their muscles, share their current thinking, and test their next great idea. Initiated in 2013, the series hosted a wide roster of artists, among them The New Georges, Theatre is Quarantine's William Joushua Gelb, Meta-Phys Ed., Eliza Bent and Knud Adams, and many others.

Artistic Director Robert Lyons says, "Now In Process is where artists try out their next great idea - in its earliest stages. We like to be there at the beginning and watch projects grow. This year we have four very different groups with one thing in common - they are fearless!"

COVID POLICY: Please check the website for the most updated Covid policy. Audience members are required to have full proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test (Rapid within 24 hrs or PCR within 72 hrs), and an N95 or KN95 mask to be admitted to the theatre. Masks will be available to audience members if they arrive without one at the theatre.

PROGRAM DETAILS

The Forest At Night

Co-Created and performed by Claire and Pierce Siebers

Wed-Thu, January 26-27

In this concert musical retelling of the Hansel and Gretel fairytale, Claire Siebers and Pierce Siebers recall the story of a brother and sister who enter the forest seeking a cure for their father's mysterious illness. Despite the siblings' best intentions, the journey goes awry: birds speak in riddles, a witch is not a witch, and even the trees have opinions on reality. What unfolds is a heroes' journey exploring themes of science, grief, and love, as well as what a pain in the a$$ it is to brave the chaotic world with your sibling.

Running time: 55 minutes

Mike Driven

presents

Who Gets To Be Egyptian?

Directed by Michael Gene Jacobs

Ensemble: Johnnie Cruise Mercer / Anna Wulfekuhle / Dylan Gervais / Lomar Collins

Sat-Sun, January 29-30

A celebration of Blackness and Black power, a reclamation of ancestral justice to remind ourselves where we came from, who we are, and how we can learn from our past to shape our futures. This is a movement piece that takes from the stories of the Orishas, Egyptian Pharaohs, and The Bible.

Running time: 45 minutes

EXILED TONGUES

present

Kept In the Dark

Written by Dena Igusti

Directed by Ray Jordan Achan

Sat-Sun, February 2-3

A journalist runs an expose on a NYC high school's longstanding history of rape culture and violating Title IX rights. After the expose reaches public success, she's called out for her personal connection to the school. From there, the journalist must face her past, and confront why she investigated the school in the first place. Based on a series of accounts during the "2020 Voices of ____," an online #MeToo movement where NYC public students and alumni recounted their school's history of neglecting survivors, "Kept in the Dark" highlights how socioeconomic disparity, school budget cuts, and gentrification affect the mishandling of Title IX cases in NYC public schools.

Running time: 30 minutes

The Porch on Windy Hill

Written by Sherry Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, David Lutken, and Morgan Morse

Conceived and directed by Sherry Lutken

Fri-Sat, February 5-6

A young, classical violinist and her folk-song collecting boyfriend escape their 2021 "long winter's night" of quarantine in Brooklyn to the mountains of western North Carolina. They're searching for some of Appalachian music's sources, inspirations and influences, authentic and unadulterated. The tunes are Old Time, Bluegrass and Country Blues fiddle, guitar, banjo and mountain dulcimer melodies from deep in the USA's DNA, with songs like Down In The Valley, Green Corn, Blackberry Blossom, Sail Away Ladies and more. Their journey takes a surprising turn when they stumble upon exactly what they've been looking for - and all the unexpected complexity, discord, difficulty, heartbreak, joy, and strange new harmony that goes with him.

Running time: 120 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission