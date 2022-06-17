New Musical THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE: A MYSTERIOUS BIRTH MUSICAL to Premiere at The Episcopal Actors Guild

The Skeleton Rep(resents) in partnership with EAG's Open Stage Grant will present The Inconvenient Miracle: A Mysterious Birth Musical, a new musical comedy with Music & Lyrics by Emily Rose Simons and Book by Emily Claire Schmitt, directed by Ria T. DiLullo at The Episcopal Actors Guild (1 East 29th Street, NY NY 10016), August 11-27.

Performances will take place on Thursday, August 11 at 7pm, Friday, August 12 at 7pm, Saturday August 13 at 7pm, Thursday August 18 at 7pm, Friday, August 19 at 7pm, Saturday, August 20 at 7pm, Thursday, August 25 at 7pm, Friday, August 26 at 7pm, and Saturday August 27 at 7pm. Tickets ($25-$35) are available for advance purchase at www.inconvenientmiracle.com. The performance will run approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, with an intermission.

When Abigail, the most popular girl at school and a self-described prophet, declares that Vanessa Rosales, the lone atheist, will be the next Virgin Mary, Vanessa responds by punching Abigail in the face. This lands her in detention with Sister Florence, the last remaining nun on campus, who has been begging God for any sign of His existence. Vanessa may be the miracle Florence is looking for, but not in the way either of them expected. The Inconvenient Miracle: A Mysterious Birth Musical is a wholehearted musical exploration of faith, the unknown, self-identification, consent, choice, and healing friendship in a broken world.

Emily Rose Simons (Composition & Lyrics) is a London based composer & musical theatre writer. Composer credits include: Seven Fishes (Anatolian Film Festival), The Great Vanishing (Skeleton Rep), Fair Kind and True (CRY HAVOC Company and The Sonnet Project), The F*ck Am I Doing? (New York Musical Festival; Brighton Fringe), Wendell And Pan (The Tank NYC), Far From Heaven (Finalist in the Styles and Drewe Songwriting Competition) and You're The Only One That Gets It (Bloodworks Festival, Ensemble Stage Theater, NYC). Composer-Lyricist credits include: The Repatriot (ALP Signal Concerts), The Inconvenient Miracle (The Tank NYC; University of Weston Workshop), Confessions of A Rabbi's Daughter (The Tank NYC), Yet (MuseMatch at Feinstein's 54 Below). She is an alum of the Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program at NYU, The CRY HAVOC Company apprenticeship program and Book, Music, Lyrics workshops in London. She is currently a participant in the Advance Mercury Musical Developments Lab. www.songsofemilyrose.com

Emily Claire Schmitt (Book) is a playwright and screenwriter focused on uncovering the mystical in the modern world. She is a Core Member of The Skeleton Rep(resents) and sits on the board of directors of The Catholic Artist Connection. Plays include Whatchamacallit: A Play About Jesus (2015 TSR), Spinoza's Ethics (2016 Dream Up! Festival), The Chalice (2017 Xavier Theater/The Stonewall Inn), Confessional (TSR 2019 Salon Series), and Absolution (2021 Xavier Theater Virtual Play Grant). TV credits: Beverly Hills Wedding (2021 teleplay) and Raise a Glass to Love (2021 story and teleplay) both Hallmark Original Movies. Emily is the lead dramaturg for TSR's developmental programs, including the Salon Series and the Craft Development Program. www.emilyclaireschmitt.com

Ria T. DiLullo (Director/Producer/Additional Story) is the founder and Artistic Director of The Skeleton Rep(resents), a new works development and production company with a mission to Explore Modern Myth. Through TSR, they have produced 9 full stage shows including Devices of Torture (a Fringe 2018 Best Bet), 3 short play festivals, 52 salons of new plays, countless readings, a 3-part pandemic film project, and a feature-length indie film. In addition to their work captaining TSR, Ria assisted comedian Judy Gold with her solo performance class for many years, as well as provided research, feedback, and writing support on her book Yes I Can Say That (Harper Collins 2020). Ria has been the recipient of directing residencies at The Tank, ESPA Primary Stages, MTC, and The Flea. They also hold a comprehensive certification in mat & apparatus Pilates and are working towards a certification in holistic biomechanics through the Fajardo Method of Movement.

The Skeleton Rep(resents) is a new works development company with a mission to explore modern myth through the sincere practice of craft. Our intention is not only to bring myths from the past into the present, but more importantly, to work with those pre-existing narratives, archetypes, and structures in order to explore what is mythical about our own age. www.skeletonrep.org