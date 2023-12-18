New Musical HOLY ROLLERS to Premiere Off-Broadway in January

Long Island-based writers Brian Sweeney and Michael Janover will present their award-winning comedy Holy Rollers at The Players Theatre in Manhattan this coming January. The musical follows a ragtag group of nuns who attempt to win money for their church by competing in an amateur bowling tournament. The production is slated to open on January 12, 2024 and will play for five weeks.

Holy Rollers was first presented as part of the 2022 New York Winterfest, with Janover and Sweeney serving as director and musical director, respectively. The project garnered nine total nominations and took home honors for Best Direction, Best Choreography, and Most Creative Musical. In February 2023, the cast followed up their successful festival run with a concert version of the show at The Green Room 42.

The off-Broadway run stars Alexandra Jaeb, Aubrey Leigh Kirk, Lindsey Austin, and Lauren Robinson as the hapless Bad Habits. Tommy Scardino, James Henri Jones, Yannik Encarnação, and Clark Mantilla feature as the rival Naked Bowl-Rats. Rounding out the cast is Thomas Netter, who provides play-by-play commentary as the erratic Wellington Beefstock, among other supporting roles. Michael Janover returns as director, while Brian Sweeney leads the seven piece orchestra as pianist and conductor.

Performances will take place at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street, NYC) on Fridays at 7 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 7 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM, through February 11th. Tickets start at $42 and can be purchased through The Players Theatre box office, or online using the following link: Click Here.