New Musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES Will Make New York Premiere in 2024

The York Theatre Company in association with Richard J. Robin, President, Wells St. Productions LLC, will present the New York premiere of A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s. The production will play at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), with performances starting February 7, 2024, in advance of an opening night on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



Tickets go on sale on November 20, 2023 at Telecharge.com.



Featuring a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, the production is directed by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party), with music direction and orchestrations by Joseph Church (Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights) and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou).



A Sign of the Times had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018. Delaware News Journal called the show, “Infectious & Rocking! The funny, candy-colored musical struts across the stage with catchy songs and 1960s issues that resonate today.” The Philadelphia Inquirer said, “the electricity reverberates across the stage.” Broad Street Review raved that the show is full of, “sheer exuberance! The music never stops.”



Summer, 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.



The creative team features set design by Evan Adamson (associate designer for The Music Man, Leopoldstadt), costume design by Johanna Pan (Broadway: assistant designer for Sweeney Todd, Hangmen), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Broadway: Chicago, Sweeney Todd), sound design by Shannon Slaton (Broadway: Melissa Etheridge: My Window; The Illusionists) and projection design by Brad Peterson (Broadway: associate designer for Camelot, Pictures from Home). Casting is by JZ Casting.



Casting will be announced in coming weeks.



About The York Theatre Company



The York Theatre Company, “Where Musicals Come to Life,” is the only theatre in New York City — and one of very few in the world — dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York’s intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series — most of them world, American, or New York premieres — by some of the field’s most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Over 45 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival). One of the signatures of The York is the Musicals in Mufti series, which triumphantly returned this August with 4 shows after 4 years.



The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for “Developing and Producing New Musicals,” and a special Outer Critics Circle Award for “50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals.” Due to a flood in January 2021 in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter’s Church, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean’s at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue. Beginning on November 21, The York will present a musical comedy of Biblical proportions, The Jerusalem Syndrome.

